Rickie Fowler Explodes On Instagram Scumbag Who Sent Him Vulgar Messages

Rickie Fowler sounds ready to fight.

The normally docile PGA Tour stalwart unloaded on an Instagram troll who has been bashing to 36-year-old golfer on the social media app since at least early August.

After watching his 2025 playoffs come to a close Sunday at the BMW Championship after it looked like he's make the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings and earn a trip to the Tour Championship at East Lake, Fowler, unloaded on the troll.

"Retarded loser f---ot, imagine how embarrassed your family probably is of you. Hahahahahahaha you're a f--king loser retire from golf," the troll wrote this summer.

Sunday, after work, Rickie had some time to engage.

"Cliff, or whoever you are, you know where to find me and I'd love to see you face to face," Fowler wrote on Instagram Story while posting a screenshot of the attacks the fan had been sending.

It was looking good for Fowler through 13 holes on Sunday, but then he bogied the 14th. Then, on 15, his approach shot went over the green, into the deep rough. A failed flop shot later, he was facing down a double bogey.

His summer was over.

"Obviously bummed," Fowler said of his round. "I knew what I needed to do. Really just made a poor swing. I just needed to give myself a little bit more time and get fully committed to what I was trying to do. Eight-iron into 14, I hung it out, left it out right. Really don’t feel the breeze down there in the fairway, and just got my start line out to the right too much, and I had the ball below my feet. A few variables. So bummer on that one."

While Rickie was packing up and heading home to his daughters and wife, Allison Stokke, the Instagram troll went to work.

Fowler explodes on Instagram troll ‘Cliff’

"You're the one hiding behind your little fake account," the PGA pro wrote. I'm sure your significant others are so thrilled how you've done in life…enjoy your Sunday evening."

How'd the year go for Fowler?

He entered 21 PGA Tour events, made 18 cuts, had three top 10 finishes and finished in the top 25 nine times. It was good enough for $3.44 million in earnings.