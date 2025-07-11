Rick Springfield Calls Out NBC Today Show Host For Being Rude During Early Morning Interview

Talk about awkward!

Iconic '80s "Jessie's Girl" singer Rick Springfield didn't hold back his hit on Friday when he called out NBC Today show host Craig Melvin for yawning during their interview.

While answering a question about the rock ballad, Springfield became a bit distracted before asking Melvin, "Am I boring you?" The camera then panned over to Melvin, who immediately turned red after being singled out for his rudeness.

"I actually… you’re not at all," the morning show host replied. "I apologize."

"It’s early, don’t worry about it, I’ll yawn, too," Springfield responded.

That is great. Do you know how many times Rick Springfield has performed at various festivals and shows and looked out into a crowd that only wanted him to play his hits? He's had to put up with not only people yawning but also booing or having side conversations throughout the years. So when Melvin gave him the opportunity to rip him, the rocker was all about it and didn't miss.

Craig Melvin Was Caught Yawning By The '80s Rocker

Also, come on, Craig!

One of the first things we learned in broadcast school was that if you have to yawn, you disguise it with a cough, or you cover your mouth with your notecard.

You sure as hell don't do it in front of the guest!

Who would have thought NBC's Today Show could be so entertaining though? Even if it was at its own expense. And shout out to 75-year-old Rick Springfield who shows he's still got it!

