Richard Gere Kicks Off 'Today' Interview By Giving Savannah Guthrie The Finger

Actor Richard Gere kicked off his interview on Today doing something I'm sure more than a few interview subjects have wanted to do over the years: giving Savannah Guthrie the bird.

Gere was there to promote his new movie The Agency, and to get the audience up to speed as to what the hell that even is, they played a clip.

However, seeing as Today airs in the morning on broadcast television, they cut the clip just before Gere's character punctuated it with a middle finger.

So, Gere decided to let everyone know this by giving Guthrie a hearty flip o' the middle digit, and it didn't seem like she took it well.

"You just made an obscene gesture on a family morning show," Guthrie said. Before trying to hold a paper in front of Gere's hand, lest a child's eye see the guy from Pretty Woman giving the finger.

By the way, what family huddles around the TV to watch Today? Is that why the last hour used to just be Hoda and Kathie Lee crushing chardonnay? For the kids watching?

I haven't watched Today in years. I think I checked out around the time Gene Shalit decided to hang up his mustache and when they stopped letting Willard Scott and Smucker's wish a bunch of geezers happy birthday.

Speaking of geezers — specifically of the left-wing loony persuasion — Gere's bird-flipping came just one day after Cher dropped an F-bomb on Today.

Maybe I need to start re-watching it. It appears to have gotten edgier than I recalled.

While Gere is nutty, I kind of respect the — ironically — "no f--ks given" attitude. Although, if you've spent the last thirty years as the subject at the center of the internet's favorite gerbil-centric urban legend, then flipping the bird on a morning show probably isn't a huge deal to you.