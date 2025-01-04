'Rich Men North Of Richmond' Singer Just Gave The Elites Another Middle Finger Like A True Patriot

Remember Oliver Anthony? The random country singer who went just insanely viral a few years back for his song, Rich Men, North Of Richmond?

Well, he's back … and he's doing the Lord's work from an active coal mine.

That's right. An active mine. Hard-hat and all. West Virginia. God's Country. Anthony chose to resurface in the most badass, most American way possible.

Legend.

We were recently able to come pay our respects to a great crew of underground coal miners in Laeger, WV," Anthony said on his YouTube page. "Billy Contreras, one of the world's best fiddle players, was also able to be a part of these recordings of "Ole Red" and several other new original songs we played for the miners.

"This was an active mine and we were required to wear the hard hats."

Take a look:

Oliver Anthony gets it

My God. What a song. What a cover. What a patriot! Oliver Anthony burst onto the scene a few years ago by taking a blowtorch to the establishment with a banger of a song, and we all thought he was on a first-class trip to stardom.

Of course, that's not what he wanted. He was pretty clear about not wanting to just take the money and run, and he didn't. Instead, he stayed famous for about five minutes, and then went back to doing shit like this.

And, frankly, we're all better for it. Anthony resurfaces once every few months nowadays with insane covers like this one and Country Roads. When he's not pumping out music like that, he's stuffing fake country singer Beyoncé in a body bag.

Hell of a life, if you ask me. Guy loves the working man, and he's happy as a lark just singing in West Virginia coal mines.

Badass.

Now, let's go have a big Saturday.