Racist Messages Found On Tennessee College Campus Were Fabricated To Make Trump Supporters Look Bad

A collection of racist messages was recently found written on the campus of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., and the school has discovered that the messages were fabricated in an attempt to make Donald Trump supporters look bad.

Rhodes confirmed to Fox News that a student had admitted to leaving the messages thrown about the campus that were found over Thanksgiving break and were being investigated as a hate crime. The school had launched an investigation into the racist messages after flyers were reportedly found near its National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza, which honors the school’s nine historically black Greek organizations.

READ: Memphis Police Chief Claims Crime Is So Bad Not Even The Army Can Stop It

According to CBS Memphis, racial slurs about black people and "Trump Rules" were written on 13 pieces of paper that were found around that area of campus.

Rhodes' Critical Campus Safety Communications office put out a "Timely Warning" on November 30 to alert students about the racial slurs.

The warning read, "Rhodes College Campus Safety and Institutional Equity are investigating a reported hate crime of intimidation based on racial bias. Writings were found near the NPHC monument on Saturday, November 30, 2024, that contained profanity and a racial slur."

READ: Bag Of Chips In A Restaurant Parking Lot Leads To A Man Being Shot In Memphis

Memphis Police worked with Campus Safety officers in the investigation, which came to be just the latest race hoax.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of our Campus Safety officers and the Memphis Police Department, the investigation into the hate crime that occurred recently on our campus has ended with the identification of the perpetrator and the conclusion this incident was fabricated. This individual has admitted responsibility," the statement from Rhodes College read.

"This matter has caused enormous pain to our community, and we are taking the appropriate steps to hold this individual accountable, including all legal avenues that may be available to us."

Rhodes is a private liberal arts college located in Midtown Memphis that enrolls around 2,000 students. Annual tuition at Rhodes for the 2024-25 school year is just over $56,000.