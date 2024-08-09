The Best RG3 Vs. A Croissant Reactions

Cornball brother RG3 is at it again.

The former NFL QB turned ESPN diversity and inclusion screamer is in Paris with his Estonian-born wife, Grete, (no, not the first wife who was "blindsided" by his relationship with his current wife) where the two decided to eat on a massive croissant.

Cornball brother RG3 has someone take a photo, he takes one look at the photo and decides it's 100% Twitter material.

The next thing you know, the social media gods have delivered meme material that will be used for the next decade.

"Is he cupping the bread??" one observer writes.

It sure looks like it.

A quick check of Instagram shows that Grete decided to post the same photo over there where it has also been turned into meme material. "And we thought everything was bigger in Texas🤯👀," Grete wrote to her fans.

The couple even included a couple of cropped photos to emphasize Cornball Brother going to town on that pastry. Flip through the photos if you don't believe me.

Why would RG3 do such a thing? He has a podcast with Grete that he's trying to build. Fueling the algorithm by tackling a giant croissant is just how Millennials do business in 2024.

Go viral, create a meme, pay the mortgage.