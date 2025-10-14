RFK's Wife, Cheryl Hines, Comes To Verbal Blows With 'View' Gasbag Sunny Hostin - 'May I Finish?'

As expected, The View's top snake, Sunny Hostin, wasted little time lashing out at Cheryl Hines during Tuesday's show over Hines' husband, RFK Jr.'s role in creating health policy in the U.S.

"He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion," Hostin, who has never asked a tough question of a LIB, lashed out.

Hines wasn't having it. "Listen, we all have different views here. When you say misinformation, disinformation — we could go back to Covid when—" the 60-year-old actress fired back before Hostin cut her off with a statement that has the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement furious.

"He’s connected circumcision to autism!" Hostin accused RFK Jr. of saying.

Hines wasn't having it.

"May I finish? When people like Fauci and others — were saying that when you get the vaccine you cannot transmit Covid, that was disinformation," Hines countered.

"At the time, they were censoring Bobby because he said, ‘Where’s the science to show us this?’ And there wasn’t any.

"But people attacked him and said he was wrong, so let’s take a step back."

Hostin eventually declared that RFK Jr. is the "least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history," while forgetting that Obama hired an economist to run the HHS.

"How is he less qualified than an economist? How is that possible? He spent his career studying toxins, studying people’s health, fighting for one guy who was using Roundup for his job," Hines said while battling back for her husband.

You get the idea.

Cheryl Hines was never going to get a fair interview. She was brought on to be attacked and then kicked to the streets as Hostin high-fived her LIB co-hosts.

"Does he or does he not have a brain worm?" Joy Behar asked Hines before the segment concluded.

"It ate just a little bit of his brain and died, so don’t worry," Hines replied.