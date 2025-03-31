RFK Jr. Ruthlessly Roasts Overweight Governor, Lays Down Strict Challenge: WATCH

PublishedUpdated

Robert Kennedy Jr. cooked West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey for not being in shape.

RFK Jr. is America's new Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, and he has one goal:

Make America Healthy Again.

The Kennedy dynasty member and former Presidential candidate wants to aggressively attack America's obesity crisis and growing health issues.

Nobody is safe. That includes sitting politicians.

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. wants to Make America Healthy Again. The MAHA movement is growing in popularity. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

RFK Jr. roasts West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey.

Kennedy and Morrisey held a joint press conference Friday, and the HHS Secretary had some jokes about the West Virginia Governor's weight.

"The first time I saw him, I said, ‘You look like you ate Governor Morrisey.’ I am going to put him on a really rigorous regimen, and we’re gonna put him on a carnivore diet," RFK Jr. joked.

He also laid down a challenge for Morrisey:

Public weigh-ins so everyone can watch his weight-loss journey.

You can watch RFK Jr.'s comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Who knew RFK Jr. was a bit of a stand-up comedian? The man doesn't just want to make sure Americans get healthy.

He also, apparently, has a very solid sense of humor. That's a dangerous combo!

RFK Jr. roasted West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey for being overweight. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

 All jokes aside, getting in shape is never a bad idea. In fact, it's one of the greatest things you can do in life.

I stopped drinking soda in 2018, and lost 70 pounds. Sugar is terrible for you. Giving it up is one of the best decisions I ever made.

Check out the transformation below.

Let's hope RFK Jr. whips Morrisey and everyone else into shape. Healthy living is the best kind of living. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.