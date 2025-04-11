RFK Jr. Attacks Doughnuts, But Big Coffee Is Turning Moms Into Tanks

If you're a fat, loser American who likes to crush junk food, smoke cogs and live like a pig, should tax-paying Americans pay for your medical coverage?

That's the question that's on the mind of RFK Jr., the shredded Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, who admits that he was a heroin addict for 14 years, but then got his life together and has been off the drug for 42 years.

"If you’re smoking three packs of cigarettes a day, should you expect society to pay when you get sick?" Junior asked during a Wednesday interview with CBS News chief medical correspondent, physician Jon LaPook.

Is it fair to healthy Americans who don't "eat doughnuts all day" to pay for oxygen tanks when smokers' lungs fail?

On the other hand, do you want the government determining what you're allowed to consume if it's legal to consume it under federal laws?

Would the government have a doughnut counter where you're allowed like two-per-month or you're put on some fat ass list like the Do Not Fly list?

Is RFK Jr. suggesting a ‘Do Not Feed That Fat Ass’ list?

Look, I get what he's saying here: We have a fat f--k issue in this country. Don't believe me? Take 10 flights on Spirit and report back on what you noticed.

OR, head to Walmart in Huber Heights, Ohio and tell me what you notice.

Are donuts getting a bad rap here from RFK? Let's look at the (empty) calorie counts of donuts vs. the iced coffee fat Americans are guzzling

Let's go to Dunkin' Donuts because they have a very well-done calorie chart that I can quickly scan for information.

A single glazed donut is 240 calories

A French vanilla swirl frozen chocolate (large) drink has 900 calories

A butter pecan swirl frozen coffee with cream (large) is 1,050 (!!!!!!) calories

The caramel creme frozen coffee is 1,120 calories (!!!!!!!!!!)

It's time to cut doughnuts a break here while the Big Coffee industry & its frozen swirl drinks are causing Travel Ball moms to turn into tanks.

Don't believe me?

According to media reports, the Pumpkin Swirl Frozen Coffee sold at Dunkin' has as much sugar as 14(!!!!) glazed donuts.

How do we stop Americans from smoking cigs if cigs are perfectly legal to smoke in the United States?

The health care industry decided to start charging people more if they hit the cigs.

That's exactly what's going on with plans like the University of Georgia's health benefits. During the enrollment process, you have to say whether you or a spouse use tobacco.

What happens if they figure out you're lying?

"If you knowingly and willfully make a false or fraudulent statement to the University System of Georgia regarding your insurance coverage, you may be subject to criminal prosecution," the school says on its website.

How do we stop Americans from being tanks?

If you notice, that's not a topic that Elon Musk took on as part of his DOGE campaign. How do you reprogram brains when people are so used to suckin' down a 1,000-calorie iced swirl drink?

This one is going to be bigger than RFK Jr. can get us out of.

Attacking doughnuts isn't the answer.

What's your solution?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com