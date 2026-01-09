Restaurant Owner Torches Google Reviewer Over Chili Oil Complaint In Viral Review Of Review

You keep Wang Tulum's chili oil spice-level out of your mouth!

I have a love/hate relationship with Google reviews and the people who leave them.

On one hand, I do take a peek to see how many stars a restaurant has before I go there.

On the other hand, I could never be friends with someone who takes time out of their day to go online and write, "I ate at this Wendy's the other day. The bun was dry. Very disappointed."

So, I kind of liked seeing a restaurant owner rip some lady a new one after she went Anthony Bourdain and aired her petty grievances on Google (when she could've just emailed The Gripe Report. C'mon, lady!).

The incident centered on a Chinese place in Tulum, Mexico called "Wang Tulum."

Already off to a hot start…

You know what wasn't hot enough, though? The food.

According to Daily Mail, a woman named Anvita Kotha visited Wang Tulum, which, first of all, is ballsy as hell. Going into a hole-in-the-wall Chinese joint in Mexico? You're really taking some gastrointestinal chances.

I bet she walked into the place wearing an Evel Knievel jumpsuit.

But her meal went off without a hitch, save for one thing: a lack of spice.

"We ordered the dan dan noodles and the dumplings in chili oil," she wrote. "Frankly, it wasn't spicy and not our cup of tea. I wouldn't say that it's bad food, but it also wasn't spicy despite getting extra chili oil and even adding salt."

While that was the big complaint, she said the place wasn't that bad and gave it three stars.

But the owner caught wind of this and just unloaded with a review of the review that had more typos than a text message I'm trying to send with one hand while walking my dog.

"I didn't know we had to have a requirement that our chilli oil needed to be spicy? Oh, Anvita is coming, let's cater to her because she's some Google guide!!!"

You can mock someone's family, you can mock their business, heck, you can goof on their appearance or odor.

But, dammit, don't insult their chili oil!

If you're going to do that, how about opening your own restaurant?

"We didn't wake up and think of lets cater our dishes to these self-entitled people… open your own damn restaurant…"

Yeah, I'm with them. If you want your chili oil en fuego, open your own restaurant.

This is Wang Tulum; they like their customers un-entitled and their chili oil at a sensible level on the Scoville Heat Unit scale.