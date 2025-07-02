Outrageous Las Vegas Gambling Video Goes Viral, Will Enrage Tourists: WATCH

Playing high limit blackjack seemingly doesn't get you what it used to in Las Vegas.

As OutKick's loyal and great audience knows, I'm a pro-Vegas man. I go at least once a year, and I've never had a bad time.

Whether it's hitting the tables to lose some money or grabbing beers at Hogs & Heifers or Stage Door, Vegas is my kind of place.

Las Vegas blackjack video goes viral.

One of the cool parts about Las Vegas is that it gives back what you put in, specifically when it comes to high limit gaming.

Generally speaking, casinos will do backflips for you if you're gambling enough. You can get the world. Well, that wasn't the case in a video going mega-viral.

The incredibly popular X account @LasVegasLocally posted a video on Tuesday of a man playing $25,000 hands of blackjack allegedly being denied a comped smoothie at Resorts World.

Yes, you read that correctly. There's a clear level of shock and confusion in the video. For reference, playing $25,000 hands with standard rules and multiple players has an expected loss of around $5,000 per-hour. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I reached out to Resorts World on Tuesday to get more specifics on why a smoothie - something worthless to a casino - wasn't comped for someone playing $25,000 hands of blackjack.

I still haven't heard back as of publication, but I will update you all if they send a statement. It's truly a wild situation to not comp a smoothie.

What I do know is that it didn't take long for people to pile on, and that includes the popular Red Rocks Casino.

It jumped on the opportunity to mock the absurdity of the situation with a tweet making it clear smoothies are comped there!

Now, I want to be clear that I've only played high limit blackjack twice in my life. I'm a working class man with blue-collar roots, and high-limit games aren't something really within our tight budgets.

What I can say without hesitation is that when I was at a high limit, the casinos would do anything to keep you at the tables. The drink service was incredible.

You could ask for just about anything, and it would immediately show up. Did I ever order a smoothie? No, but that's because you'd never catch me drinking such a thing.

However, I'm confident I could have gotten one without debate, especially if I was playing $25,000 hands - which, to be clear, I wasn't.

I'll be in Las Vegas in the very near future, and I might have to swing by Resorts World just to see what I can get in the high limit room……for research purposes, of course. Do you have any fun Las Vegas stories? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.