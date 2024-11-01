Rep. Nancy Mace's Costume Was A Talker, FSU Cowgirl Jenn Sterger Is A Doll & Giving Up Sex To Win The Election

They did it again. The Libs let us get to not only another Friday, but to another MONTH. They really let us get to election month. Didn't think they'd dare let us, but here we are.

Idiots! They are COOOOOKED now. Let's ride.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we unpack Nancy Mace's Halloween costume, dive into a couple others that Screencaps left us, and go from there.

Thanks for leaving us the scraps, Joe! Appreciate it.

What else? I've got a couple INSANE pro-Kamala ads that are almost so unbelievable you think it's satire, the best of the rest from a big week of #content so we can go into the weekend with a fresh slate, and then end the day with some Kay Adams.

How the hell can I start a new month and not welcome Kay back to class? That's a loser's mindset. We're winners around here.

Let's go win.

Grab you some earmuffs because Mariah Carey SZN is here, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Solid end to the week for Kamala Harris!

I'm sorry, but if I had to watch it, so do you. And right on cue, by the way. 12 a.m. on the DOT this morning. Disgusting.

Now, to be fair, I don't have much of a leg to stand on at the moment. I'll be honest with everyone here – I fell asleep in the middle of the OG Halloween last night. Didn't even finish it. I save it for Halloween night every year, and I screwed the pooch last night.

Frankly, it's not completely my fault. We had a couple late-night trick-or-treaters last night while we were still carving pumpkins in the garage, and these hero parents happened to be passing out jello shots as well.

I wasn't gonna take one, but then the dad commented on how much he liked my DeSantis sign in the garage. I mean, how can I say no after that?

Three vodka jello shots and eight pumpkin beers later, I found the First Lady waking me up at 2:30 a.m. on the couch with Jamie Lee paused on the TV. Sad. It's over. Can't finish it today, because the moment is just gone. Doesn't hit the same on Nov. 1. Not with Mariah spouting off her nonsense.

Oh well. You live and learn, I reckon. Solid little headache, too. Awesome.

Anyway, let's check in on the totally sane left:

What a week of #content!

Amazing. And Trump accounted for two of those 12,000 jobs!

What an awful week for her. Look, I don't trust anything about next week's election. Everyone says Trump is up right now in almost every battleground state, and he's the favorite, blah, blah, blah.

I don't trust anything. None of it. This is 100000% a believe it when I see it situation. That being said, I just can't believe those two ads are real. But they are. What a country.

Choose your team, folks.

OK, let's unload my Twitter bookmarks before the weekend:

Jenn, Kay & dead Hannah Montana

Nancy! Nancy Mace doesn't miss, boys and girls. Breaking out the signature blue dress and eating hypocrisy for breakfast? Choose your fighter.

You want Nancy? Or, do you want the cast of the Avengers? Speaking of … let's allow these lunatics to lead off our final rapid-fire section of the week.

My God. It's a cult. They want to call MAGA a cult – and, in some ways, it certainly is – but let's not sit here and act like the left hasn't become one, either.

In today's class ALONE they've run a porn ad, mocked women (and that's not even including what dummy Mark Cuban said), and had a couple Hollywood elites hold a Zoomer to endorse Kamala Harris.

Now, was that as bad as this from the Hillary campaign? No. The answer will always be no:

It's not possible to hate Hollywood enough. They are truly, truly the worst.

OK, enough nonsense. Back to the Halloween costumes that weren't good enough to make the Screencaps recap, but ARE good enough for Nightcaps.

No man left behind in this class:

That last one was nothing special from Courteney, but it did make me laugh. And how about Miley murdering Hannah Montana? Didn't see that one coming, but also didn't hate it.

FSU Cowgirl Jenn Sterger is always welcome to class. I believe this is three weeks in a row for her. Solid little rapport we're building.

Good to have a couple vets show up, too. Brylie, Sydney AND Gia Duddy in the same class? What a holiday.

Sad it's over. Onwards.

Next? Would you stop having sex if it meant a Trump win next week?

The sexperts found that 50%, of Democratic women would abstain from rolls in the hay until Election Day, Nov. 5, to guarantee Vice President Kamala Harris takes the big O — the Oval Office, that is.

The sisters of celibacy are joined by a staggering 41% of Democratic men, who, too, wouldn’t mind keeping it in their pants until Harris hits it big.

On the other side of the aisle, however, only a mere 31% of Republican men would forgo a good bump for Trump.

GOPs gotta have it, so it seems.

Not really sure how to read into this, if we're being honest. On one hand, I'm a little disappointed because I thought Big Rs wanted this election more. But on the other hand, I'm also proud because Big Rs are hornier than Big Ds (ironically).

I guess it really depends on how long we're talking. If we just have to wait a few weeks? Maybe. But if we're locking things down until Jan. 6 (hey, what a day!), then I think I'll just have to suffer through a Kamala Harris regime. Sad.

Finally? Kay and Shams are BACK!

I'll be honest with you here … I'm with Shams on this one. We actually had this discussion on an OutKick editorial call yesterday – which shows you how serious we get – and I was appalled at the hate Almond Joys were getting.

I love Almond Joys. I'd take them over anything not named Twix or Kit-Kat. There, I said it. Twizzlers are ass, though.

OK, that's all for today. And for this week.

Big one next week. Everyone get your mind right this weekend.

See you Monday.

