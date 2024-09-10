Nancy Mace Triggers The Libs With A Blue Dress That Has The Internet Talking

The vile, nasty, supposedly compassionate libs are once again attacking Rep. Nancy Mace (R. - South Carolina) for her fashion choices.

Just a month after entering the 2024 Republican Politician Swimsuit showdown, Mace, 46, zipped into a full body length blue dress with lace THAT HAS THE INTERNET TALKING & the typical lib maniacs all angry and tweeting pathetic messages to the great congresswoman from the Palmetto State.

"Busy day on Capitol Hill working for the Lowcountry. Here's what we're up to," Nancy wrote on Twitter while telling her employers, the people of South Carolina, that she's working on Veterans Affairs business relating to voter registration actions.

Let's check in with the libs after Nancy debuted the blue dress

Leave it to the angry, vile, scumbag libs to completely melt down over a simple Twitter video where Nancy gave an update so voters know she's actually working for her $174,000 yearly salary.

They could've thanked Nancy for being a great American who is fighting for her tax-paying employees and congratulated her for looking beautiful while walking the halls of Congress where libs would prefer to allow dudes with dongs to run wild.

Nope.

Instead, this is the way the compassionate libs reacted. Sad.

Nancy Mace is no stranger to triggering the libs with her fashion choices. Now it's a sport.

In August, while the Dems were unable to define what a woman is, Nancy went on a content run that Internet historians will be talking about two decades from now.

In one photo, Nancy broke out her reading glasses while thumbing through a couple of chapters out of the book "Not Some Random Clown," written by Twitter star Three Year Letterman.

Guess what? The libs HATED IT. They'd rather cheer on a dude with a dong reading some vile book out of a high school library than a proud biological woman reading the work of one of our greatest football minds.

Advantage: Republicans and people with a brain.

Go Nancy Mace!

Days later, she jumped into the swimsuit drama as her fellow Republican politician Anna Paulina Luna was being attacked for having the nerve to look fit in a swimsuit.