Rep. Ilhan Omar disgraces Herself, Mocks Charlie Kirk At MN Town Hall

Omar called Kirk "hateful" and said his supporters are "full of s--t."

On Wednesday , the most vocal America-hating representative held a town hall in Robbinsdale, MN. Omar visited Elim Lutheran Church to talk with a few dozen supporters, and the topic of Charlie Kirk came up.

Given Omar is a radical progressive who wants to turn America into a communist nation, I’m guessing you can imagine she would hate a patriot - a Christian one, at that - like Kirk.

But surely, she would find some way to respect him, especially after being assassinated in cold blood, right? Wrong. Like thousands of degenerate social media users and nearly everyone in the leftist media , she slandered his character.

"I do believe those of you interested in rewriting this hateful man's history are full of sh-t," Ohmar said.

The volume of the applause was much louder than the modest crowd should have been able to produce.

Comments like this beg the question: what exactly made Kirk hateful? Was it the fact that he would go to college campuses and have thousands of conversations with people who disagreed with him?

Or was it that he believed in the Christian Gospel that preaches love and salvation from God to those who repent?

Or was it that he championed values that reflected America’s founding instead of the destructive ideologies of wokeness that have caused massive division in our country?

Nothing in this is hateful, and that his followers are protecting his good legacy does not make you hateful either. This reaction is ironic, because those on the left are the self-proclaimed people of tolerance, diversity of thought, and acceptance.

But when it comes time for them to own up to their own words? They — including their party leaders like Omar — show themselves to be the ones that are truly bigoted, intolerant, or hateful.

Omar is a disgrace. Even in death, Kirk has a more noble character than her.