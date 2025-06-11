Rep. Eric Schmitt Destroys The Beta Libs Ahead Of Tonight's Congressional Baseball Game

The Libs don't have a pitcher which is bad news against this Republican lineup.

Rep. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) went to Washington D.C. to do two things: Drain the swamp & kick the Dems' ass on the baseball diamond.

Tonight, it's time to kick some ass.

To say Rep. Schmitt is ready for tonight's Congressional Baseball Game (7:05 ET, FS1 or CSPAN) is an understatement. The Cardinals superman, who coached David Freese — 2011 World Series MVP — while he was in law school, went as far as releasing a hype video of himself kicking the beta Dems' ass in the 2024 CBG by a score of 31-11.

Schmitt is batting a sizzling .571 as a member of the Republican squad.

With the Libs unable to find new pitching help during the offseason, Schmitt is salivating over the meatballs he's going to have served up to him tonight at Nationals Park.

"We're going to beat the Democrats again. Last year we thumped them 31-11, so we're ready to do it again. We hope everyone can join us as we smoke the Dems, again," Schmitt told his fans on social media while crushing bombs in the batting cage.

Now, before you think that the soy boy Dems regularly get crushed in the Congressional Baseball Game, it has actually been quite competitive between these two squads.

Republicans have won four straight, but the Dems, led by pitcher Cedric Richmond (D-LA), won 10 out of 11 from 2009 to 2019. Richmond went to work for Obama which meant he was no longer eligible to pitch and now the Republicans have a pitcher and big hitters like Schmitt to drive in runs.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), who proudly wears a MAGA hat on the mound, will be on bump tonight. Steube is best known as the member of Congress who hit an actual home run in one of these games when he went yard in 2021 at Nationals Park.

Let's cut to the chase here: The Libs are screwed tonight. Not only are they wrong on trans in sports, immigration and taking away your gas-powered lawnmowers, they're also about to get pummeled in baseball.

It's just a matter of how bad the thumping is going to get.