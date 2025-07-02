You Can Now Rent Michael Jordan's Former Mansion On Airbnb …If You're Loaded

The home, formerly owned by the Chicago Bulls superstar, has a 7-night minimum that will cost renters well over $100K.

If you've ever wanted to live "Like Mike," here's your chance. A Chicago-area mansion, the former home of Michael Jordan, is now available for rent on Airbnb.

And it's going to cost you several pretty pennies if you want to step inside.

"Champions Point" is a seven-bedroom, 17.5-bath home (a ridiculous ratio) on 7.39 acres that can accommodate 12 guests. It requires a seven-night minimum to book. According to my research, one week at the estate in September, for example, will cost visitors a whopping $111,819.88, including tax.

(My research method entails clicking all the way through the booking page until it's time to enter a credit card number.)

On the bright side, there are no cleaning fees!

The mansion features a movie theater, commercial gym, cigar lounge, wine cellar, pool tables, bars, salon, saltwater aquariums and (obviously) a full-size basketball court.

"This estate was built with privacy, security, and luxury in mind — a private oasis on 7.39 acres surrounded by mature pines, fenced and gated," according to the listing.

John Cooper, a real estate investor, purchased the property last year for $9.5 million — a far cry from the whopping $29 million MJ was asking for when it was first listed more than a decade ago.

"I am still considering many different uses for the property," Cooper told NBC News in a statement. "Some great uses require zoning relief, but in the meantime, short-term rentals are a permitted use to bring exposure to the property and generate some revenue."

Cooper said he foresees the property being rented for "a family or group of friends celebrating a milestone."

So there you go, guys. Go ahead and round up a dozen or so of your richest friends for your next birthday party. A cool $9K each sounds totally reasonable, right?