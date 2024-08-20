Starbucks Better Not Tell Us We're Killing The Planet After This News

If new Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol ever stands on a stage and tells consumers that they're killing the planet, we're going to have issues.

CNBC is reporting that Niccol, who had been the CEO of Chipotle since 2018, negotiated a deal with Starbucks that will have the 50-year-old jetting up and down the West Coast in a private jet when he's needed in the Starbucks' home office.

It will be a 1,000-mile flight from his home in Newport Beach to Seattle. Via I-5, it's actually a nearly 1,200-mile drive, but Niccol will have a jet pilot cutting corners to get it down to 1,000 miles.

Brian, enjoy the hell out of the easy commute via the private jet. Just don't even think about lecturing consumers about how they need to be using paper straws that crumble within seconds of hitting liquid.

"Brian’s primary office and a majority of his time will be spent in our Seattle Support Center or out visiting partners and customers in our stores, roasteries, roasting facilities and offices around the world," a Starbucks spokesperson told CNBC. "His schedule will exceed the hybrid work guidelines and workplace expectations we have for all partners."

Meanwhile, over on Starbucks' Responsibility/Planet page, there's a "Becoming Resource Positive" campaign where the company made commitments it would like to accomplish by 2030, including the reduction of its "carbon" and "waste footprints" by the start of the new decade.

"The now confirmed 2030 goals will not only reduce the company's environmental impact but also strengthen the entire supply chain from agriculture practices, to how stores are powered, and an environmentally friendly menu," the company wrote in 2020 when it revealed its 2030 plans.

Over on Reddit, the news of Niccol's commute was met with concern. You're damn right this smells like an oncoming rules for thee, not for me scenario.

"It's stuff like this that actually gives credence to the climate deniers' arguments as to why climate change initiatives are dumb," one user wrote.

"Why should all of us have to give something up when the rich and powerful (sometimes the same people that preach about the importance of protecting the environment) do s--t like this?

"I am a staunch supporter of individual citizens AND corporations doing their part to combat climate change (we all live here and right now it's our only option), but I can never give a substantive answer when this comes up."

And people wonder why I'm so anti-government taking away gas-powered mowers. And it's why people were furious when Gavin Newsom broke his own COVID rules. And why we scream about the climate terrorists who attack Stonehenge while being funded by Aileen Getty, from the Getty fortune, who isn't shy about living a lavish lifestyle.

Niccol can fly up and down the I-5 corridor all he wants.

Just don't go giving us any lectures about saving the world.