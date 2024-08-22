Meet The Secret Army Unit That Destroys America's Enemies: VIDEO

There's a secret Army unit responsible for taking out America's enemies, and most people don't even know it exists.

While I often talk about Delta Force, SEAL Team 6, Air Force Special Operations and some Marines on American Joyride, there's another SMU the average American has never heard of before right now:

The Regimental Reconnaissance Company.

The RRC is the SMU element of the 75th Rangers and operates as part of JSOC. Its primary focus is to conduct incredibly risky recon missions to gather intel on the enemy and then help smack the bad guys when the time comes. Former member Mike Edwards recently joined me to get into the specifics of his old unit, and it's a great interview.

