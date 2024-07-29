Reddit Debate About Unknown Luxuries Is A Reminder Of Why America Is Awesome

What's an unknown luxury for most people?

As OutKick readers know? I love to spend time reading Reddit because you never know what you're going to find.

It's truly a wild website where anything is possible, and you're always guaranteed to find yourself engaged in some kind of interesting conversation or debate.

The newest one involves unknown luxuries.

What are unknown luxuries?

A new Reddit thread is breaking down things people don't realize are luxuries, and the answers are fascinating. Read the best ones below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Laundry machines!

Water. My country is experiencing drought and we get 1/2 hours of running water everyday.

Hot showers

knowing where your next meal is coming from.

Being able to publicly call the leader of their country an idiot, with no consequences from the government.

8-10 hours of sleep!

Air travel.

Shopping for groceries without checking prices.

Education!

being healthy without chronic pain.

A fridge full of food

Eating out

Vacations. The ability to willingly take time off work and travel to anywhere else, just for fun, is something most people will never get to experience.

Living alone, in solitude, doing whatever the hell you want.

Autopay for bills and utilities. If you don’t need to check your account to pay a bill, that’s living a good life for me.

These are all great answers, and it's a reminder of just how great we have it here in America. People in this country love to complain about life, but in reality, you're likely much better off than most of the world if you're living in America.

We can go to the grocery store at any time we want and buy virtually whatever we want. We can get Amazon to deliver us just about anything we want within a day.

Americans live great lives, and people in other parts of the world can't even get clean drinking water.

I would say hot showers and laundry machines are both great answers. Being able to take a hot shower whenever is awesome, and being able to conveniently clean clothes is also great. People don't even think about it because it's just considered normal. I once had to go a few days without hot water. It was hell on Earth. You don't want to do the same. Let me know what unknown luxuries you enjoy at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.