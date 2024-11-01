Reddit Users Share Advice They Needed When Younger, Answers Are Gold

What's some advice you wish you'd known when you were younger?

It's a question I'm sure many people have thought about from time to time. After all, how could you not reflect and wonder what would have been good to know?

Everyone makes mistakes or learns something on their journey through life that would have been beneficial to know sooner.

Well, Reddit has a thread going viral covering that very subject.

Reddit users share advice they wish they knew sooner.

A viral thread is shining a light on advice people wish they'd known sooner in life, and it's 100% worth checking out and reading.

Take a look at some of the answers below:

Don't sell your Apple, Tesla and Bitcoin at 200% profit, they will go much higher than you can imagine.

This is mine! I had 10k cash when I got my army signing bonus. I wish I would have put it all in bitcoin in 2008! I have run the numbers, not living in the past but pretty wild to see all those zeros.

You don't have like everyone, and they don't have to like you. That's okay.

Pull the trigger on trade school. The world always needs electrician, plumbers, carpenters. You’ll make a really good living.

Sunscreen, exercise, dental floss.

People aren’t thinking/talking about you anywhere near as much as you think. If at all..

Calm the f*ck down. Save your money. Stop fretting over bulls*t.

Don’t stop running and quit drinking during the week. Your mind and body will thank you later!

You’re an extrovert with social anxiety, not an introvert. Start figuring out how to tackle social anxiety sooner!

Don’t wait until you’re 30 to get your health in check.

Don't date her, it ends spectacularly badly in more ways then you could ever imagine.

Don't ignore the red flags

He’s not going to leave his wife for you, he lied when he said they were getting divorced, you will find so much better of a man!

He's just not into you.

Tell the people closest to you that you love them. Time is short

Worrying about what others think is what's holding you back right now. Those same people you're looking for approval from aren't even going to be in your life in just a few years.

Stop people pleasing. Put your emotional and mental health first.

I’d tell my 20-year-old self to start traveling more. Those experiences shape you in ways nothing else can. Plus, it’s way easier to do when you’re young and have fewer responsibilities. Also, don't stress too much about the future; things have a way of working out.

That haircut you think is cool? It’s not. Trust me, your future self will thank you.

Don't work to live, burn out is real. Allow yourself to enjoy the years and live within your means.

Buy land.

Train your body to walk and workout. Even a brisk 10 minute walk a day can mean getting up without a headrush, forgetting who you are, in your 40's

Overall, some great advice. Let me share two pieces of advice I think all young people should know. First, give up processed sugar.

Specifically, give up soda. I gave up soda in 2018, and it was the single greatest health decision I ever made. Below is a before and after look at myself after quitting that garbage.

The results speak for themselves.

Second, start investing as early as you can. There's no need to be a hero. Slow and steady can win the race when it comes to investing.

Compound interest is an incredible thing, and the sooner you get started, the better off you will be in the long run.

