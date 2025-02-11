Ugly People Reveal Worst Parts Of Dating, Answers Are Hilarious

What's the worst part about dating if you're not attractive?

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Reddit. I find myself diving down deep rabbit holes nearly every day on the site.

You never know what you're going to find, and we have a doozy of a thread today.

Ugly people explain worst parts of dating.

I was scrolling through Reddit when I spotted a thread titled, "Unattractive people, what’s the most frustrating part about dating?"

Click.

The answers didn't disappoint at all. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

no one asking for date lol

Not getting a date?

try and get on a dating app, realise you need to post pictures of yourself.. feel ugly just looking at yourself, so nevermind.

F*cking hinge requires 6 pics before you can even swipe on people. Like can’t I just at least try with the 3 decent pics I have?

Constant battle of gaslighting yourself that you look good and realising you don’t every time you open Snapchat

Dating? I’m invisible

Getting cheated on and then just deciding it’s fine because I cannot reasonably assume anyone else will ever want me.

Being held to a far higher standard than attractive people. You have to be near-perfect in everything non-appearance-wise to get the same treatment as an attractive person who puts in even lackluster effort. And any flaws that you have will be much less likely to be tolerated. And because people see much faster with their eyes than they listen with their ears, many people will reject you due to your looks before you've even ever had a chance to show them what kind of personality or character you have.

You’ll get dropped all the time with no explanation. Or just the fact that you get treated like you’re beneath them/inferior A lot of people will make it obvious that they aren’t attracted to you, but at the same time try to lie and say they are to make you feel better, and it just gets weird. We’d much rather you be upfront if there isn’t any attraction-it hurts but hurts less then being flat out lied too to save our emotions. We are people, we can tell. You don’t get the fun stuff like flowers or dates. You kinda get the bare minimum. Some people try to hide you or make public appearances minimal. Sucks

I'm an unattractive woman and I don't feel frustration about dating. HOWEVER, I feel frustration when someone disrespects unattractive women in general. I mean, you don't have to feel attraction for someone, but you don't have the right to disrespect that person neither.

You better be funny or rich

You think we get dates? You funny

I'm currently too scared to go out on a date because I'm afraid the guy I'm talking to will fake an emergency or something and leave.

Going on Tinder and then progressively lowering your standards until you start getting matches, then being unattracted to the people who are in your league.

What's a date?

When people say something along the lines of "even if you’re not attractive, you can still get dates if you have a personality or you’re funny or you’re interesting" I don’t have a personality, I’m not funny and I’m boring. And they tell me to work on that but also to be myself

I date people on my level so none really. I find fellow ugos to be fun and kind and nice.

There won't be a second date after the first one.

Being unattractive

You know that feeling of being giddy when you are talking to your crush? Knowing that you will never have that affect on someone

Constant rejections. And I mean constant. To the point where you go from 'someone who fails sometimes' to 'a failure'. It's a bit like being fat.

People assume I have no/a bad personality when it's simply difficult to get a girlfriend when you look so.... eugh! I'm so tired...... so tired.

People always say if you're not handsome you should be funny or interesting, but what if I'm just regular? Sure I can say something funny every once in a while but I'm not a comedian. I feel like I'm a really stable, balanced guy who is perfect BF material but often I don't get enough time to show my biggest strengths.

Meeting people who genuinely enjoy talking to you online but don't want your physical presence. Not even restricted to just dating.

Dating? We’re ugly, we don’t date

Getting literally zero dates in the first place

Keep on trucking I've seen the hottest women with the ugliest men and vice versa , because they fell in love by being friends for years before they realized.

I walk by the bar and no heads turn

When people judge you by your cover, forgetting the book might actually be great...

You only get to date other unattractive people

I know I shouldn't find this thread nearly as funny as I do, but it's hilarious to me. Here's some free advice, get off Reddit and go meet some people.

Second free piece of advice. Get off dating apps. The worst thing you can do is waste your time on that garbage because that's exactly what those apps are.

Garbage.

Now, I'm not going to sit here and tell you I'm some gorgeous guy. I do have a hot fiancée and I can't say I've experienced much of the answers above. Have I been shot down? Without a doubt, but if you're not swinging at the pitches, then you can't hit a home run. You need to get reps.

Here are some tips if you're a guy and you might not be the most attractive dude out there. Get in shape, learn how to communicate, have a solid sense of humor, have financial security and be a solid person. If you can do all that, then you're going to be just fine. You might not land a model, but you're going to figure it out in the end. That much I can guarantee you. Do you have any solid advice? Let me know at David.Hookstad@outkick.com.