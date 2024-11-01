People Reveal Near-Death Experiences, Stories Are Terrifying

Have you ever nearly died or suffered a terrifying close call?

I sincerely hope the answer to that question is no, but odds are high at least one person reading this has endured some tough times.

Often, you don't even realize you're in a close call until the moment has already passed you by. This is definitely true when it comes to traffic incidents.

You simply never know when your number might be called.

People share near-death experiences.

A fascinating Reddit thread shines a light on people suffering close calls and almost dying, and if you just read one thing today, I'd suggest making it this thread because it's wild.

I had a very important meeting the next morning, but was feeling off. I took two Benedryl and went to bed. Woke up a few hours later with a full on anaphylaxis. Drs said I probably would have died in my sleep if I hadn’t taken the antihistamine. I never reach for Benedryl, so I have no idea why I thought to take it

I packed my backpack and left the hostel. I was heading for the train. I had 20 min to make the connection. Something told me to stop and get the next train. A terrorist bomb went of 10 min later. It killed an injured lots of people. I caught a bus. 1979 I have paid attention to that feeling ever scene.

I had just gotten a massage in central Brussels and was about to get something to eat. But something just didn't feel right that evening, so I took the bus home instead. I did hear some loud bangs as I took my seat, but thought it was just my imagination. About 30 minutes later my phone blew up from calls from friends and family, because just as I had hopped on the bus, a mental case was targeting people wearing Swedish colors where I had just been. While I was wearing Swedish colors. It happened about a year ago. Two of my kinsmen tragically lost their lives.

Not going with my friends to the finish line at the local marathon. Because I wouldn’t go, none of my friends went either. About 30 minutes later, a roommate came running through the halls covered in sweat. He said he started running when the bombs went off. It was Boston in 2013.

I didn’t go at a green light when it changed. I always do, I’m quick off the line, I like driving. One time…I just didn’t. I sat there for a second. A moment goes by and a Dodge Durango with the driver on the phone blasts through a red light. I was in my Honda Del Sol. It would have annihilated me.

I was about 8 and we were taking a family trip up north when I suddenly started not feeling good. I screamed and screamed for us not to go. They ignored me of course. Finally I begged them to let me go to the bathroom, they were not happy about it but agreed and stopped at a KMart. Not 2 minutes in to the KMart a tornado went through and wiped out the entire town we were in. The Kmart was mostly good though.

After my neighbor threatened me I started carrying a knife at all times. Guess who didn't get killed by a moron because she had a knife and anger issues? Me.

Multiple times, I've had that gut feeling to wait at a green light only to see someone flying through the red light. I've been saved from being hit by huge trucks this way. I don't wait at every greenlight. I usually look once and go.

I was planning to meet with my friends and then I decided not to be absent at work, later that night I found out they were shot dead.

On a flight, aisle seat. Something told me to lean forward (towards tray table). Seconds later the guy in the seat behind stands up, opens the overhead bin, and his giant steel water bottle full of water falls out and crashes into my back - which would have been top of my head had I not been leaning forward.

I was once driving my family back from the beach in New Zealand and I was rounding this blind corner on a very twisty road and I had this weird feeling to go super tight to the outside of the road. So I was well over the edge line when this car going super fast cutting the corner in the middle of the road zoomed past us. It would have totally been a head on collision had I been driving normally in the lane. There was like a hushed silence and my bro was like "how did you know to be out of the way?" When you know, you know!

My Spidey sense saved me from somebody running up behind me to tackle me when I was younger. I ducked and they flew over my back and onto the concrete.

About 35 years ago I was on a cross country road trip with my buddies. We were taking turns driving on 8 hour shifts (2 in the front, with 2 in the back sleeping). Somewhere in Wyoming, I wake up in the back seat and tell the driver, " I just had a dream that over the next hill we see a heard of deer, be careful." Thankfully, my buddy listened to me. Within a mile we see more than 100 deer right in the middle of this desolate highway. He stopped in time. Never saw another deer the whole drive.

I was in high school and my buddy offered me a ride home from school. It was a nice day and I lived close by, so I declined and said I would walk. He rolled over his Ford Explorer on his way home and the passengers side roof was smashed in.

When I was 17, I was quadbiking on the sand dunes in Yuma, AZ. I was going full speed up and over the top of a dune when I got this funny feeling that there had to be a huge drop on the other side. I turned right when I got to the top and was staring at a straight 50ft drop. I'm sure if I had gone over it like I had intended, I would've crashed and broke my neck.

Not me but a friend. Was headed to buy weed at the house of a guy we knew. Didn't realize that guy had also started dealing other things, not so discretely. Friend got a weird feeling as he pulled up and hesitated before going in. He waited just long enough to watch a bunch of cop cars pull up and raid the house he was just about to enter.

If those stories don't keep you awake at night, I don't know what will. Those stories are pure nightmare fuel, and what do many have in common?

They involved driving vehicles or almost getting hit by a random driver. Like I said above, people in traffic don't realize just how quickly things can go sideways.

You get cracked at a high enough speed, and surviving might require a miracle. I've never got into a serious traffic accident, but I did crash my vehicle about one minute into driving alone for the first time after getting my license.

I was never in serious danger, and the damage to the car was minimal. However, it was still pretty nerve-wracking, and as you can imagine, my parents weren't happy.

