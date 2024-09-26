People Reveal Guilty Pleasures, Answers Are Surprisingly Heartwarming

What's your guilty pleasure?

I'm sure everyone has a guilty pleasure they like to indulge in. It's pretty normal behavior, and I'm also sure the range of answers is pretty wide.

How do I know? Well, a viral Reddit thread is breaking down people's favorite guilty pleasures, and it's definitely worth checking out.

People reveal guilty pleasures.

A Reddit thread titled "What's your weird yet guilty pleasure?" is blowing up, and I figured the answers would be pretty inappropriate when I clicked on it.

That turned out not to be the case. The answers were actually pretty heartwarming. Check out the best ones below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Watching infomercials at 3 AM and convincing myself I absolutely need a banana slicer.

Watching oddly satisfying carpet cleaning videos

ice cream for breakfast is a classic like how does that not count as a full meal... pure magic right there

Sometimes I'll use ice cream as creamer in my coffee and it's so good

It's probably pretty weird, but on the occasion that I cook steaks for dinner I always reserve some for putting in ramen the next day. Like, the ultra cheap maruchan ramen. Sometimes I look forward to the steakramen more than I look forward to steak and baked potato.

i gotta say binge-watching reality shows while eating cereal at midnight is my jam... can't help it though the drama is just too good to miss

I love eating pickles straight from the jar… and then drinking the pickle juice, my friends think it’s so gross

Lazing around and watching Netflix all day when I'm not working. I need to be more disciplined and work for my future.

Watching Chinese, French, and Japanese high-speed and bullet train videos on YouTube

Scrolling to the bottom of random people's Instagram profiles and appreciating how they grew up and creating a persona of them in my head

Binge-watching those quirky home renovation shows

My weird yet guilty pleasure is probably binge-reading random online reviews for products I’ll never buy—like deep dives into vacuum cleaner reviews or people’s passionate opinions on kitchen gadgets. There's something oddly satisfying about getting way too invested in stuff I have no intention of purchasing

I've been a professional chef for over 20 years. About once a year I buy a can of chef boyardee beefaroni. SHAME

Eating chocolate in the middle of the night.

Honestly, it's great to see a thread I expected to be very weird turn out to be pretty wholesome and entertaining. I'm not sure these are even weird guilty pleasures.

They're just general guilty pleasures. Nothing too crazy at all. People appear to like chocolate and low quality reality TV.

That's not surprising at all. That's about as American as it gets. As for me, my biggest guilty pleasure is probably microwave popcorn. I love it even though I know how unhealthy it is. Melt a little extra butter and drizzle it on. It doesn't get much better when it comes to snacking on something after dinner.

Do you have a guilty pleasure? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.