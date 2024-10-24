People Reveal The Realities Of Growing Old, Advice Is Very Accurate

What are some unfortunate realities about growing up and growing old?

Hopefully, we all live long lives and die of old age. That's what most people hope for, and if you're lucky, you get it.

Of course, growing old isn't all fun and games. Even as someone in his 30s, I already feel the aches and pains of aging.

That's why I immediately clicked a viral Reddit thread titled, "What sad reality of being an adult that young people should know?"

Check out some of the responses below:

One sad reality is that life often doesn’t go as planned. Flexibility and resilience become essential skills for navigating adulthood

While you’re growing up, your parents are growing older.

In my experience, the older you get the less people care. Until finally nobody cares. If you don't put in the effort to reach out to people, nobody else will.

You don't have to have nap time but you want nap time and you can't have nap time.

Time hits the FFW button after high school... it feels like January was last month sometimes. Next thing you know is been 10 years

LIfe is a 1 player game. 1 Life...no checkpoints...Your experience stays with you. Treat people well, and they will remember you. Treat people badly, and they will never aid you again.

Adulting is mostly just being tired and doing laundry.

Your friends become acquaintances

You can do pretty much anything you want, which is great, but you have to deal with the consequences, which isn't great. You can stay in bed all day and not work, but you will probably be broke. You can have a big party with your friends, but you have to pay for all the stuff and you have to clean up afterwards. Basically, you have huge possibilities and opportunities, but it is all down to you.

Not everything is black and white , most things are shades of grey

That in the end, you need to be your own best friend and cheer squad. Only you can lift yourself up out of life’s inevitable potholes

Everyday is mundane especially when you get into the work day routine. Not that I would know anything about that. Just observation

Free time becomes a luxury.

You have to stop eating processed foods.

You can do everything right and it can still go wrong.

Nobody will save you

High school never ends, even when you start working and expect everyone to behave like adults and work together. There will always be people who keep getting away with not pulling their weight, some keep gossiping and spreading rumors and there will be bullies all around. Also, people do not magically get their sh*t together when they are adults.

Honestly, as someone who is only in their early 30s, I don't have much advice to share, but I have a few points probably worth hearing:

Take care of your body.

Start investing early.

Do not find yourself in a relationship with someone mentally unstable.

If you're capable of doing those three things by the time you hit 30, then you're probably going to be on solid ground.

Personally, I used to drink a lot of soda and eat like trash in my mid-20s. Then, one day sitting on a couch watching the Syracuse/Clemson game in 2018, I decided there's really no reason to drink eight Mountain Dews a day.

I ended up losing 70 pounds, and it was probably the best decision I ever made. Don't believe me? Look at the side-by-side below.

Save your money, be with good people, make healthy decisions and life will be okay. That's all I have to share in my early 30s. Check back in a decade and see if anything has changed.