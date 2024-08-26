Awesome Examples Of Having 'F**k You' Money Go Viral

Reddit is on fire with some epic examples of having "f**k you" money.

There are a lot of rich people out there, and then there are some people with so much money that it's hard to wrap your brain around.

That's certainly not a bad thing. This is America. In this country, we celebrate and encourage people to make as much cash as possible.

That's what capitalism is all about. Now, people are pulling back the curtain on what it's like to have big time money.

Reddit thread about "f**k you" money goes viral.

A Reddit thread titled "What’s the best example of ‘f*ck you’ money you’ve seen?" is a goldmine of content and incredible answers.

Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Kerry Packer. He frequented a particular casino often. One night after a good run he wanted to tip the dealer. She declined as per casino policy. So he asked to see her supervisor, who affirmed that it was against company policy for employees to accept tips from clientele. He demanded that they fire her or he’d never come back. They obliged, he then said "well now she’s not an employee, I can tip her" and gave her a ridiculous sum of money. The supervisor obliged. Kerry then said "hire her back again or I’ll never come back to your casino". She got her job back and pocketed the tip.

I used to work with companies that build super yachts. It happened several times that the interior of a vessel has been finished in 500K+ worth of marble after which the owner walks in, decides he doesn’t like the color in hindsight and requests it all to be removed again.

The CEO of my company is actually a super solid guy. He hates one of our competitors so much he bought a billboard right outside the competitors office and kept our ad up until they changed locations.

Billionaire Howard Hughes reserved the top two floors of the Desert Inn in Las Vegas for 10 days. When his 10 days were up, the hotel asked him to check out. He wasn’t ready to leave so he bought the hotel and stayed there for four years.

My uncle bought a 900k small shop back in 2012, cash, just so it wasn’t torn down because he liked to go there as a kid. Literally just an abandoned small store in down town Evansville.

Not Bezos money or anything, but my grandmother sold her condo and bought a house down the street because the condo association wouldn't let her paint her mailbox the color she wanted.

Without talking about multimillionaires and billionaires, I’ve seen multiple people in my career who would have worked until 65+ and started taking no sh*t in either cooperate or government roles and we’re getting reprimanded for various things at like, 45-55 years old, I’ve seen people literally verbally say to executive suite levels to "F*CK YOU" in a group setting and walk out. Off into the sunset with no regrets.

My ex worked at a very expensive, very private golf course. One day a few members are playing poker in the lounge for $5-10 a hand, in walks this hot shot new member who asks to play. When he hears what they’re playing for he says something along the lines of "wtf’s the point of that, we’re all rich, let’s play for real money". Nobody’s really interested in this, they just want to play for fun, but the guy won’t drop it. Finally, the oldest of the group says "ok, let’s play, what’s your net worth?" To which the younger guy smugly replies "$2 million". The older guy goes "alright, let’s play the next hand for $2mil, straight up." The younger guy gets all huffy, saying he just wanted to have fun, why’s the old guy being such a dick. Old guy responds "I’m worth $30mil, but I don’t need to be an ass to prove it, now shut up and play or get the f*ck out." The younger guy did not want to play, apparently cancelled his membership a week later.

I know somebody who tried to build a giant garage in their backyard to conduct their business out of. The neighbor complained to the town planning board and managed to block construction. He bought the empty land next to the neighbor's house and donated it to Habitat for Humanity so that they'd build a house there just to piss off the neighbor. He then managed to get some tweaked plans through the planning board for his giant garage to hold his "sail boat" that didn't exist.

So in real life, a family friend of ours who owns a very successful national company. His wife's Jaguar (Sports coupe type) was stolen out of their driveway. He noticed at about 6am when he got up for work. He called the Jaguar dealer principal (first name basis, mobile number) and had a new replacement car there by lunchtime in exactly the same colour and trims. His wife apparently didn't notice until about 4 days later when the police turned up with what was left of her jaguar. Good times.

As a working class man, I don't know too many rich people. Not really my kind of people, but I have run into one or two over the years.

I'd say the greatest example of "f*ck you" money I've ever seen was watching a friend play blackjack betting my yearly salary at the time with every hand. That was nearly 10 years ago, and it's still jarring to me what the ultra-wealthy can do.

Another one would be when we wanted to go somewhere I can't disclose and someone in the group just had a private jet on standby. That was absolutely wild. Again, there's being rich and then there's having so much money that you could burn most of it and your life wouldn't change.

Having said all that, the coolest rich people will always be the ones who are great at hiding it. Confidence is quiet. Insecurity is loud. I've been blessed to know some ranchers and farmers with enough money to do literally anything they want in life and buy whatever they want. Yet, you'd never know it by how they live life. I've always had profound respect for people like that. Do you have a great example of someone being insanely wealthy? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.