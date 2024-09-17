Reddit Users Reveal Dumbest Comments Ever Heard, Prove Some People Are Idiots

What's the dumbest comment you've ever heard someone make?

It's a fun thing to rack your brain and think about because, as we all know, everyone says stupid things from time to time.

It's just human nature. Not everything that comes out of your mouth is going to be brilliant, and that leads us to a very entertaining Reddit thread.

Dumbest comments ever made go viral on Reddit.

A viral Reddit thread is breaking down the dumbest comments people have ever heard, and it contains a shocking level of stupidity.

Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

"We ran out of condoms so I just told him to take one of my birth control pills." I drove the campus bus system in college and overheard this taking a load of people down to the bars.

My ex once refused to clean the bathroom because it was dirty...

"Do you use any drugs? You won't get in trouble if you tell me." ~High school resource officer.

My cousin was not the sharpest tool in the shed, he was convinced he could have unprotected sex with any women as his current girlfriend was pregnant so there was no risk he could get another girl pregnant…

"Do you know how fast you were going?" Officer, I know damn well I was speeding. I am not going to readily admit it to you. I was doing 1 under the speed limit.

When I was in elementary school, my dad was talking about distance. He told me the human eye can only see 22 miles. I looked up at the moon and said, "That can’t be right."

Once heard a lady in line at the Chick Fil A say she takes her FRIED nuggets home and air fries them. Apparently she thinks that makes them "healthy"

"The only reason Covid hit the US so hard is because we’re the most densely populated country in the world."

"Did Patrick Swayze film this before or after he died?"

"But like sharks don't actually jump out of the water like that [watching a shark breaching on a nature show]... that's just in movies. They can't breathe out of water so they'd die instantly."

That I needed to be careful when considering what color to paint my baby’s nursery because a yellow room could give the baby gingivitis.

one time my buddy said he could run a marathon without training... last i saw he was on a couch eating chips instead

"Stop breathing my air!" The AC had died and tensions were hot.

The carbonation in soda is what makes you fat.

"Reading Harry Potter will convert you to believe the devil." - my mother

"French fries are the worst preparation of potato."

That when we were in the Caribbean we were seeing a different moon. Their moon.

Does anyone else feel like they've lost some IQ points after reading all those comments? I sure do. I've said some stupid things over the years, but those comments are next level.

That's idiotic on a level that's hard for me to wrap my brain around. I guess it's important to remember that not everyone is a genius, and our mouth gets the better of us from time to time.

I'm just not sure I've ever said anything stupid as the remarks above or anything close. The one about birth control is honestly insane. I almost have to wonder if that's even real.

What's the dumbest comment you've ever heard? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.