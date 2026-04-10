Horror Stories Of Disrespectful Guests Go Viral, Are Cautionary Tales Of Disaster

Reddit is cooking with some insane stories of what happens when you let the wrong person in your home.

As OutKick readers know, I am a big fan of Reddit. You simply never know what you're going to find. It's truly the jungle of the internet.

You can find the most inspiring and uplifting content imaginable. You can also find straight nightmare fuel.

That leads me to an all-time incredible thread about disrespectful guests.

Disrespectful guest stories go viral.

I was scrolling through Reddit when I came across a thread titled, "What's the most disrespectful thing a guest ever did in your home?"

It should go without saying that a title like that is going to always be an instant click.

The results didn't disappoint. Check out some of the answers below, and then I'll get into the all-time worst person I had to deal with:

Relative stayed at our house during the holidays and went through our bedroom and drawers. When my wife got home, she asked why she had so much makeup if she rarely uses it, then went on to ask if she could keep some of the items she had found.

As a kid, i loved putting model cars together and had a good collection by the time i was 12. Many were unique, as i often used parts from various models for a build. Mom's side of the family came over for Thanksgiving, and all my younger cousins played in my room and destroyed every one. That was over 50 years ago and I'm still salty.

Pissed everywhere in our bathroom, left it, and said nothing. Husband's friend brought his car to our house so my husband could fix something. I came home, said hello to both, and went in the house. Put away groceries and went to use the bathroom only to step in piss. It was like he dropped his pants and danced around the bathroom pissing. It was on the floor, the wall, top and bottom of the lid, top and bottom of the seat, all over the bowl both inside and out. Like, what the f*ck? Asked my husband to come inside and showed him the bathroom. Told him his friend either cleaned it up immediately or I was shattering his windshield (I wasn't serious, lol). Husband dragged his friend in and asked what the f*ck before shoving a mop and cleaner into his hands. Watched the guy as he cleaned the bathroom before finishing his car and sending him on his way. I told my husband if he ever did work on that twat's car again, he wasn't coming in the house. Husband agreed. We didn't get an explanation, the guy said he didn't know what happened and wouldn't give any further details.

Invited the whole gaggle of in-laws to check out our new house we’d spent weeks reflooring, painting, recarpeting. I made lasagna, salad with homemade dressing, and a fabulous strawberry cake from scratch. Husband’s 21 year old niece insisted on taking her plate to the den to watch Game of Thrones because she simply had to see it as soon as it was released. Rude, but I got a tray for her and set it up, then went to eat with everyone else. When we finished, we all went into the den and she’d dropped a giant glop of lasagna on the floor and apparently stepped in it at some point because it was ground into the brand new carpet. She’d also dropped salad onto the couch and it left an oily stain. The worst thing though, was that instead of telling us, trying to clean it up, or literally anything a normal human would do, she just placed a paper towel over it and left it there without saying a word. Her mom, my sister in law just kind of laughed and made a joke about how now the house had been "broken in." There have been no family gatherings at our house with the entire group of in-laws since then.

My youngest daughter died when she was two. My (now ex) husband's coworkers had collected money to help cover the funeral costs. The envelope was still laying on the mantel in our livingroom when my immediate family came over to visit. Brothers, sister, SiLs, nephews,and my Mom. One of them stole $1400. I have my suspicions which one it was, but there was never going to be a way to prove that it happened much less who did it. I didn't have the mental bandwidth to confront anyone, I was barely functional. A sh*tty thing to do to anyone, at anytime. But under those circumstances? I considered myself very close to my family, but one of those MFers is the vilest person I know, and I don't even know which one. The most likely culprit died a few months later, and drug abuse was involved.

My aunt, my mother’s twin sister - she joined us for Thanksgiving at our house. She scrapped most of the very top layer of oven-crisp cheese out of the casserole of mac n cheese, onto her plate and sat down to eat like it was all good. Teenage me had questions about the protocol for fist-fighting your own aunt.

Put my (indoor only) cat outside on purpose because she personally believed cats were "demonic." She ended up outside on purpose as soon as I found out. The cat--thankfully-- had the good sense to wait right by the door, and was just fine.

A person that was my friend for upwards of 15 years kicked my absolute angel of a dog, because they didn't like dogs. My dog didn't do anything. Didn't bark, didn't jump, literally didn't do anything except exist, the person just kicked my dog. I never spoke to them again.

A rich buddy was staying for a week. My place wasn’t ritzy but it was clean, spacious and hygenic. Still, he brought his Mom over to clean (we were in our late 20s)…who in turn brought in their fancy housekeeper to turn my place upside down in order to have it satisfactory for my bud.

I let a friend and a couple people he knew stay over during g a hurricane. They smoked crack on my screened-in porch. Mid-storm, I drove them 20 miles to their home. Trees literally fallen onto the highway. Not welcome back, lol.

Many years ago, a relative used the bathroom. I guess they had run out of TP (there had been a full roll) and didn't realize there was more in the wall cabinet, so they used towels, and they left soon after.

Went through my CD collection and took the CDs he wanted. Not the covers, just the CDs so I wouldn't notice right away.

Meth in the bathroom during Christmas Cookie Decorating. She was not invited back lol

A cousin of my wife’s showed up unannounced several years ago. We were in the middle of some home renovation so we were ill prepared for guests. He started out be criticizing my home repairs, then complained we did have any "real" food (he prefers Waffle House cuisine). After he left we discovered a credit card and some cash had gone missing.

I had a guest light a cigarette, after I said that my house is a no smoking home, and throw a temper tantrum when I told him to leave.

Those are some solid stories, and now it's time for me to share my worst experience with a guest. Let's go back to my time in college. I had some great college roommates. Rock solid dudes that made my college experience a lot of fun.

However, there was this absolute *LOSER* of a dude who was friends with a few of them, and would come over way too often to crash on our couch.

Now, I have no problem with people crashing. It's part of the college experience. That wasn't the issue. The issue was this bozo would get high and drunk and then proceed to cause all sorts of problem. They were messy as all hell, aggressive in a way you could tell they'd never been in a real fight (you know the kind of person I'm talking about) and he didn't provide any assets or benefits to the group.

He was a piece of garbage human who was a liability in every sense of the word. He also made my normal friends wildly uncomfortable to be around. I absolutely hated this guy. He also loved stealing people's food and alcohol like he had a right to it.

He was a hurricane of chaos in the worst way possible, and this wasn't a one-off event. This happened on and off for an extended period of time. Eventually he stopped coming around. Not even sure I really remember why, and I have no idea whatever happened to this person. Hopefully, they got straightened out.

I have a lot of other insane college stories I could share, but some stories (the best ones!) are best kept off the internet. What's the worst experience you ever had with a guest? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.