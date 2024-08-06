Reddit Users Reveal What Makes People Attractive, And Some Answers Are Gold

What makes someone instantly more attractive?

It seems like a simple question on the surface, but the reality is that everyone finds different things to be attractive.

However, is there anything that's agreed upon across the board to make people instantly more attractive?

What makes someone more attractive?

That's what people on Reddit are debating in a thread titled, "What makes a person instantly attractive?" Answers are all over the place, but plenty of them are pretty solid.

Check out some of the popular responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Intelligence and humility. It's a magical combination.

Kindness

Especially when it’s genuine. I know some people who are just kindhearted, with no expectation of return, and I find them so attractive.

Sense of humor.

A hobby they like and are passionate about.

Self worth and self acceptance displayed by being honest and authentic and by saying what they really think and feel in an appropriate way.

Genuinely listening.

A good conversation. Nothing is more attractive than seeing a man listen and then critically think about what you said, and THEN produce a witty and well balanced response.

To me: eye contact while talking

Confidence and passion. Someone who's excited about something, good at it, and proud of that is kinda irresistible.

Having competence and excelling in something. It doesn’t matter what it is, it could be negotiating, playing an instrument, working or cooking. There is something so hot in someone who knows what they're doing!

Charisma, confidence and laid back. Being able to shift from professionalism and serious to unserious and laid back when required and in the right timing.

Laughing out loud and uninhibitedly

Emotional intelligence

These are all solid answers, and I think many people would agree they're all pretty obvious choices. Allow me to name three things that have always made women instantly more attractive in my simple and humble blue-collar male mind:

A love of college football.

Great skills with a gun.

Encourages spending time with just the boys.

You do all three of those things well, and I'll probably love you forever. I've been with some women over the years who did none of those things, and I'm not sure how I made it out of those relationships alive.

Ladies, you want to impress a guy like me - the common man - go shooting in the morning and then watch college football in the afternoon, while understanding he might want to watch the biggest game of the night with just his buddies.

I don't know why, but there's something about a woman who can throw lead that just makes them instantly cooler. My fiancée was *ROCKING* it the first time I let her get on an AR-15, and I knew at that moment we were likely headed to a good place.

What makes someone more attractive to you? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.