Nasty Pathetic Losers Complain About Trump, Comments Are Hilarious

Reddit is truly the land of delusion when it comes to the state of America.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Reddit. You never know what you're going to find, and most of the time, it's pretty entertaining.

However, there's been a bit of a vibe shift since President Donald Trump returned to the White House:

It's a lot of doom and gloom.

Reddit losers freak out about the state of America.

Instead of going outside to enjoy nature, spending time with family or just cracking a beer and relaxing, Reddit has been flooded with nasty complainers. You'd think the country had come to an end.

Well, we found the granddaddy of them all when it comes to delusion. Enter a thread titled:

"As an American, how do you feel about your future?"

Buckle up because no matter what you're expecting, I can promise it's going to be way more comical:

Cloudy, with a chance of Armageddon…

When I was younger everything felt so solid, so unshakable. The America I knew was good, and was going to be great. Perhaps my life wouldn’t be great, but I knew my country was strong, benevolent, and improving. I was a patriotic kid. I then spent 6 years in the military, which shook my faith a bit. After the military I went to college to try to find a better life and a single class made me realize how fragile this all is. It was Modern German History. This was more than 20 years ago, but I could easily see the same events that led to the downfall of the Weimar Republic happen here. History doesn’t repeat but it rhymes. I just hope the future I can see is a mirage, and this whole thing will turn around. I’m worried for our future.

Not great, Bob!

I'm tired of getting up every morning and thinking - "What the F*CK did he say overnight to piss off the world?" And then seeing it's worse.

I realized nothing is ever going to get better in my lifetime. Healthcare? Education? Infrastructure? Living wages? Not happening.

Despondent. My country has been taken over by a cult. It will never be the same. Lots of innocent people will suffer and die.

I'm 84 and am now working hard to stay alive another four years so I can see THE END OF THIS SH*T. It's just shameful. I just can't imagine that, after all these years, I would face the end of my life with this kind of absolute horror happening in my country.

I'm watching my country slide into fascism, while half of us are cheering it on, and the democrats are more concerned with keeping decorum than doing anything to prevent it.

What's a future?

Not good. The fact that so many of my fellow Americans are actually gobbling up this Trump/Musk bulls*t breaks my spirit. The "efficiency" con is such transparent bulls*t, it saddens me how many Americans are falling for it. Think government is inefficient? Fine. Think Musk and or Trump is fixing that, or is in anyway going to make YOUR life better? Then you're just a f*cking moron.

Currently looking forward to that 2032 asteroid coming and hoping it has a good aim.

President Musk is trying to put me out of a job, so not great. Part of me feels like I should be proactively looking for a new job but also, I like what I do and the company I work for and abandoning it prematurely feels like letting them win.

Resigned to drowning in the tsunami of rampant idiocracy.

Nervous. I am a woman in the environmental science field and not only and i scared for my rights, my job is already being impacted.

I keep reminding myself of how Hitler, Mussolini, ended up and I just hope we can ride this out until the inevitable happens.

I remember seeing pictures from the Middle East in the 70’s. Women going to school, wearing bikinis at the beach, dressing normally. What they are now is what I feel we are headed to.

As a woman living in America during this current presidency there are several instances where I'm not allowed to be in charge of my future.

I’m officially embarrassed to say I’m American. Can’t blame Canadians booing us for a second

chuckles I'm in danger.

Well I'm gay so I'm pretty concerned about my right to marry. I don't have anyone I'm trying to marry but I'd like to end up in that type of relationship someday and I'd like to still have the right. And I'm legitimately scared for the few trans people I know.

The government is trying to legislate me and others like me out of existence, not to mention the damage to our institutions that will take generations to fix, if ever, and so many people are either cheering for it or looking the other way as if they won't be affected. So... not good.

It's bleak. My husband and I were planning on trying for a baby, but have decided to stay on birth control a while longer. I'm just not confident that bringing a baby into this mess is responsible. Also, I'm a nonprofit professional. I've worked in the field my entire career, and I'm not sure what I'd do otherwise. Every day, I worry that funding will get cut and I won't have a job. My husband and I have worked so hard to get where we are, and right now, it feels like it was all for nothing.

I fear for my friends, family and neighbors. I worry about total strangers. I'm concerned for all of our futures. I have never felt like this. They are dismantling heath, education, aid, you name it. Anything that helps the middle and lower class will be hit from what it is looking like.

I can't remember the last time I had a decent night's sleep.

I feel that it’s unsafe to be an American in 2025. As for the future, it’s best to leave. The right wing in our country is irrational. Anyone on X, who is still sane, should leave because it is a cesspool of lies. I left twitter 10 years ago, so I don’t deal with that nonsense. I only see that content on reddit. As far as fighting for my country, I’m a Gen X woman. I’m aware of how deeply misogynistic men are in politics. I think that the left wing seriously underestimates misogyny. Trump only won because he was running against women. Honestly, it’s that simple.

I honestly will never understand how people allow themselves to be spun up into a frenzy like this. We had an election. Trump won. End of story.

Love him or hate him, he's President, and here's the good news. He was President before, and none of the fear porn predictions came true. None of them.

The world kept spinning, everyone went about their daily lives and America continued to be the most powerful country on the planet. Did everyone forget that? It seems like people are acting like Trump is uncharted territory…..when in reality, we've seen this movie before.

If you honestly think the President has a massive impact on your daily life, then you're an idiot. It's that simple.

What do you think of people overreacting? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.