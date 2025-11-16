Red Bull Drops Insane Footage Of Man Skiing Down Mount Everest Without Oxygen: WATCH

Polish ski mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel became the first person to summit Everest and ski all the way back to Base Camp without oxygen.

If simply climbing Mount Everest doesn't sound hard enough, try strapping skis to your feet and pointing them straight down the side of world's tallest death trap.

That's exactly what Polish ski mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel did, and thanks to Red Bull finally releasing the full 31-minute footage of his descent, we now have undeniable proof that some people are just built differently — and are maybe just a little bit insane.

Back on Sept. 22, Bargiel became the first person in history to summit Everest and ski all the way back down to Base Camp without using supplemental oxygen.

"It’s one of the most important milestones in my sports career. Skiing down Everest without oxygen was a dream that had been growing inside me for years," Bargiel said in a press release, adding that "the difficult autumn conditions and plotting the descent line through the Khumbu Glacier would be the greatest challenge I could ever face."

That wasn't an exaggeration. His team spent five days on the mountain, including a brutal 16 hours in the "Death Zone" above 26,000 feet. The descent alone took two days because he had to stop overnight when visibility went to hell.

Patrycja Jonetzk, the expedition doctor, explained the insanity of what Bargiel pulled off: "If you look at human physiology with such a small amount of oxygen in the air, what Andrzej has achieved goes beyond human capabilities."

And now, the rest of us can experience Bargiel's historic descent, too — from the warmth and comfort of our laptop screens, of course.

Red Bull dropped the full helmet-cam-plus-drone video on Nov. 7, and it'll get your heart pumping.

WATCH:

He picks his way past bottomless crevasses on the Khumbu Icefall, navigates ice cliffs and scrapes down slopes that would send most of us straight into the afterlife. The whole thing looks harrowing, horrifying and absolutely not fun. And it's impossible to stop watching.

Of the more than 6,000 people who've summitted Everest, fewer than 3% have done it without oxygen.

Only one has done it without oxygen on skis.

