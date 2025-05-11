'Reclaim The Flag!' Bill Maher Rips Democrats For Hating America, Loving Terrorist Nations

Bill Maher keeps making a strong case to be considered the most sane voice among progressives.

On "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Saturday night, he delivered a monologue in which he blasted the growing and disturbing tendency of young liberals to idealize terrorist cultures while demonizing America. Maher highlighted that a startlingly large number of young liberals don’t like being American, even though they have far more rights and privileges than most of the world.

"Democrats should reclaim the flag…Less than one in four Democrats under 30 say they’re proud to be an American. 54 percent say they are embarrassed by it," Maher said. "You have no perspective. Is America perfect? No, of course not, no country is…But America is leagues ahead of the rest of the world on most of the progressive issues that are important to young people.

He backed up his claim by saying that minority demographics are thriving in America, and that our Congress is incredibly diverse.

"We modernized way more than most societies have. Our congress is the most racially and ethnically diverse ever. They are like a beautiful useless rainbow," Maher said.

Despite all of this, many people in college have been brainwashed to believe that Muslim nations and groups are more freedom-loving than America. For the past three years, antisemitism has run rampant in our country, especially on college campuses.

"Here is the dilemma for Democrats: their young people…not only don’t like their own civilization, they like the wrong one. They actually think Hamas is a liberation movement…someone needs to tell the kids that America is not the society where women basically have no rights, where there is zero freedom of religion, and where dissent is punishable by death," Maher said.

Maher concluded by saying that if the Democrats want to have any kind of future in America, they need to tell young people that they should be thankful they are American and stop tolerating their hate for the greatest country on Earth.

"If the thought leaders in the Democratic Party keep encouraging and not rebuking the idea that America is cringe, and the people who run Gaza are great, the Democrats are doomed.

"Liberals need to push back on the dumb ideas that come from their children. The Democrats' problem is the energy of the party is with the young, and the young are with the terrorists. That’s not good," Maher said.