Rebecca Black Is A Booty-Shaking Widow In A Cowgirl Hat For Her New Music Video

Remember Rebecca Black? Of course, you do. Who could forget the then-teenager's 2011 "hit" Friday? Well, she's older, wiser, and slightly better at making music now.

That's right, she's still making music. Now, when it comes to the quality of the music videos that accompany her tracks, that's a night and day difference.

Black has stepped her game up there. She's telling stories now. Her latest music video, which dropped on Thursday, is called Salvation.

The video puts some of that increased production value on display. She's the grieving widow of a wealthy elderly man in revealing clothing and a cowgirl hat who inherits all of his wealth.

That's the kind of story you can tell with millions of fans and a healthy production budget. But it's not over yet. She's got to go on a journey of self-discovery following her heartbreak.

Rebecca Black goes on a touching journey of life after her wealthy elderly husband's death

Black's journey of self-discovery in the video includes booty-shaking, rolling around in mud, and a wild west theme. Because those themes are hot in the streets right now.

I mean, how hard can it be to loosely attach yourself to country music with boots, a hat, and a pickup truck? Not hard at all. Beyoncé did it.

I don’t think that Black is going to take home any awards here, but overall it's not the worst song I've ever heard. I admit the video picks up a lot of the slack.

For me, it does anyway. That could be the soft spot I have for a well-told Anna Nicole Smith-style story getting the best of me.

I've been known to overlook a few things when I see a distraught young widow. I'm human, what can I say? I don’t like to see the pain on their face of not knowing what to do with all the money they inherit.

Thankfully, in cases like this one anyway, I'm able to step back, take a deep breath, and remind myself that it's not real. This is just a music video.

If her goal was to get people to respond emotionally to this, then well played. Mission accomplished Rebecca Black. You got me.