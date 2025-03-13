Reality TV Star Claims To Have Had An Orgasm While Working Out In The Gym

Are you working out hard enough? Are you really pushing yourself and getting the most out of those visits to the gym? Well, if you haven’t had an orgasm while working out, the chances are that you're not.

It's a thing. This is the first I've heard of it, but according to Sophie Habboo, who appeared on the reality TV show Made in Chelsea, she's experienced it. She discussed the "coregasm" on a recent episode of her Wednesdays Podcast.

Habboo's co-host Melissa Tattam brought up the topic of people being able to "get off" using only their brains without being touched. That's when the reality TV star revealed, "Yeah, I’ve had an orgasm in the gym."

Wait, what? How exactly does this happen? According to Habboo she had what she referred to as a "coregasm" during an intense ab workout.

"I definitely remember doing an ab workout in the gym… and being like, 'What the f*ck just happened?,'" she said. "It was like a different type of orgasm, but it was something going on."

The key is going hard for the core exercises. She added, "Give it a go, guys. Let me know if it works for you. I think you’ve got to be really relaxed."

Are coregasms a real thing or a pretend social media trend?

There's no chance this is real, is there? The head of education at a pilates club says it is and so does an associate professor and leading sex researcher who wrote a book about it.

Vanessa Huffman, the head of education at the pilates club, told news.com.au, "Although it’s not common, a coregasm is a real thing."

She added, "The activation of the deep pelvic floor muscles may contribute to this sensation. Exercises focusing on the core, like Pilates, engage the lowest pelvic floor muscles that contain the ‘area of arousal’ for the lucky few who experience this."

Sold. I had no idea there was so much going on during core exercises. I don’t even need to hear from the associate professor to be convinced that this isn't just a viral TikTok trend.

But for those who do want to hear from the professor, here's Dr. Debby Herbenick, who wrote the book The Coregasm Workout, explains that the technical term is exercise-induced orgasms. That just doesn’t deliver the message the same as coregasm does.

Herbenick says in her book that roughly 10 percent of people experience the phenomenon, regardless of age, gender, or fitness level. You always hear how important working out the core is. Who knew? Aside from the pilates instructor and the professor, Sophie Habboo did.