Non-Woke Action Show Releases Epic Preview For New Season

The first look at season three of "Reacher" is finally out.

The legendary Amazon studios series starring Alan Ritchson has been a monster success ever since the first episode premiered.

The series is based on books by Lee Child that were previously turned into two movies with Tom Cruise. The movies were solid.

Amazon's series is significantly better, and we now have a look at the new season.

"Reacher" season three teaser released.

The streaming giant released a new look at the third season, and it appears the show, once again, will be in prime form.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Reacher" is one of my favorite shows airing right now. Yes, I know Alan Ritchson went woke with some absurd takes about police in America and other issues.

That was unfortunate to see. I always thought Ritchson was a pretty rational guy. Apparently, he has some unhinged takes, and it's okay to recognize that.

However, there's no doubt he's great in "Reacher." The show is full of action, doesn't take itself too seriously, isn't woke and is simply a ton of fun.

It's what entertainment is at its best, and we're getting a third season.

Season three premieres January 20th on Amazon. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.