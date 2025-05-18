Cast Of 'Reacher' Spotted Filming At Wrigley Field During Cubs-White Sox Game

Spinoff series, "Neagley," is expected to debut on Amazon Prime in 2026.

Two stars from the Amazon Prime series Reacher were spotted filming at Wrigley Field on Saturday during the Chicago Cubs game against the Chicago White Sox.

Viral video shows Alan Ritchson (who plays Jack Reacher) and Maria Sten (who plays Frances Neagley) chatting in the stands, both obviously in character, while cameras follow them.

Based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, the hit Amazon show Reacher follows a nomadic former U.S. Army military police officer who regularly crosses paths with dangerous criminals and battles them. Neagley is a former member of his old Army special-investigations unit.

While Season 4 of Reacher is currently in production, many fans speculate the actors could have been filming a scene at Wrigley for a confirmed spinoff series centered around Neagley.

According to SB Nation's Al Yellon, Section 131 was used specifically for filming the spinoff series on Saturday.

Reportedly, Neagley will tell an original story that is not based on a novel by Child.

The official synopsis reads: "When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

While no official date has been released for the series premiere of Neagley, fans of the original series speculate it could debut as early as late 2025 or early 2026.