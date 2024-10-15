Ravens Fan Attack Situation Takes Unexpected Turn, But Footage Can't Be Erased From The Internet

The Instagram account that shared footage of a Ravens fan attacking two Commanders fans has been nuked.

The attack sparked national outrage on social media due to the pure brutality of it. A man in a Lamar Jackson jersey head hunted two small and defenseless men.

One was knocked out cold, and could have died if he fell and hit his head the wrong way. Baltimore police are now hunting for the attacker, but wouldn't comment much past that to OutKick when pushed for specifics on the case.

For those of you who haven't seen the video, you can watch it below. It's sickening.

Man who shared Ravens attack video deletes Instagram account.

The video was first shared on an Instagram account with the handle @dooba__. It's unclear if the person running the account was also the same person who filmed the video seemingly encouraging the attack to happen and then celebrated it afterwards.

As of Monday night, the account was still live, and even featured a line in the bio section about how people shouldn't follow because of the video.

Well, that's no longer the case. With the police investigation mounting, national scrutiny rising and unconfirmed rumors about whom the attacker might be, the account was deleted at some point late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Below is a screenshot of what visitors now see when trying to see the page or watch the video.

Unfortunately for the person running the account, deleting the Instagram page where the video originated from isn't likely going to save anyone when it comes to backlash and potential consequences.

How do we know that to be true? Because two different tweets featuring the video have more than 84 million combined views on X, and it's been trending since Monday with no signs of slowing down.

Not only has it been trending, but the national press is now all over it. It's a classic lesson in the internet being forever. You can delete something after realizing what the fallout might be, but there's nothing that can be done to scrub the horrible video from the internet.

And to be clear, that's a good thing. The guy in the Baltimore jersey wanted to make a scene and have a lot of attention on him. Good for him. He got exactly what he asked for, and I have a feeling he won't like how this story ends - whether the Instagram account is up or not.