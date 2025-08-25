Rampage Jackson Addresses His Son Brutally Attacking A Wrestler With Vicious Punches

Stuart Smith is said to be 'awake,' but there will be a long road to recovery.

From all indications from the wrestling world insiders, the brutal beating Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson, put on wrestler Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu) IS NOT a work. It's real.

The wild incident where Raja Jackson was throwing multiple punches to what appeared to be an unconscious man took place during a live-streamed event Saturday in Los Angeles.

"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," the promoter, KnokX Pro Wrestling, wrote Sunday on Facebook.

"This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred," the company added.

Rampage Jackson agreed with that statement, but noted on Twitter that there was "misinformation" over his son's action.

"I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable," Rampage wrote Sunday on Twitter. "Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his "payback"in the ring,i thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this."

Here's the pre-show altercation that Rampage is referencing:

"I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith," Rampage continued. "That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation."

In a wild twist, as Syko Stu laid there not moving, the show went on

That's right, a wrestler got on top of Syko Stu as a ref counted the pin.

What's the latest health update on Stuart Smith?

Marcus Hamm, a friend of Smith's, posted on Facebook that his friend is "awake," but added that he's "in bad shape" after the beating and noted that there's "going to be a long road to recovery."