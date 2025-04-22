Legendary 'Office' Star Bluntly Slams Liberal Media For Simple Reason: WATCH

Rainn Wilson doesn't have a problem calling out problems with the media and hypocrisy.

Wilson starred on "The Office" during its entire run on NBC, and is known for playing Dwight Schrute. He was easily one of the best parts of the show.

He's continued acting since the series ended in 2013, and he's also started becoming more and more outspoken.

The talented actor previously called out Hollywood for having an "anti-Christian bias" after a major villain in "The Last of Us" was a Christian preacher.

Rainn Wilson slams liberal media for ignoring reality.

Now, Wilson is turning his attention to what he correctly sees as the media turning a blind-eye to reality and facts.

Specifically, the former "Office" star wants to know why the media was so silent on obvious problems when Joe Biden was President.

"I see this kind of insight and passion being directed at the current administration and the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration. Where, again, I’m not talking about you. I’m talking about left-leaning news media organizations were kind of like, ‘La la la la, everything’s fine. Look, the economy is great, la la la, immigration’s not that much of a problem,’ and really being Cleopatra, queen of denial. Thank you boom," Wilson said during an interview with Stephanie Ruhle.

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Good for Wilson for speaking up. Hollywood is notoriously liberal. The same can be said for a lot of the media.

That's why so many in the media ran cover for Biden, labeling him as "sharp," when he clearly had mental decline. Of course, many spoke up once Donald Trump won and the game was over.

That same energy definitely wasn't happening prior to Biden dropping out and his now-infamous debate performance. The latter was a mask-off moment that proved nobody could deny reality.

Yet, we all witnessed a circus unfold as people did mental gymnastics, trying to deny what was right in front of us. Now, the media is back to being on offense with Trump back in office.

Fair enough. It's the media's job to hold people in power accountable, but it's also the media's job to be fair and consistent. Does anyone think that's really been the case? Of course not, and that's the point Wilson is making.

What do you think about the media and Wilson's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.