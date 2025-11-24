Raiders Might Be NFL's Softest Franchise Based On This Fan's Claim

The Raiders franchise has to be at its lowest point in history.

For an NFL franchise that has been associated with gangs, being thugs, leading the league in penalty yards, cocaine, murders and people you don't want to mess with, Sunday was as low as it gets. We're talking about a franchise where ex-prison inmates used to use prison shanks to stab fans at the Oakland Coliseum.

And then Sunday happened.

According to a Raiders fan named Hugdeez, he was slapped with a code of conduct ticket by Allegiant Stadium authorities over a halftime incident with Geno Smith.

During an appearance Monday afternoon on "The Oaklosvegas Podcast with Graphk Raider," Hugdeez explained how the softest franchise in the NFL handled the incident that would've never been a problem back in Oakland.

"People were going to get their halftime snacks. It was quieter than during gametime. As he was walking by, I said, ‘Hey Geno.’ When I said, ‘Hey Geno,’ he literally turned around," Hugdeez explained. "I did not expect him to hear me because even though it's quieter, it's still loud.

"He turned around and I flipped him two birds, just like he did that dude in Seattle. I said, ‘Hey Geno, you f’in suck,'" the fan continued.

Raiders fans that haven't had their balls chopped off consider this to be common behavior, especially when the team is 2-9 and Geno is absolutely horrible. The guy has 13 touchdown passes…and 13 interceptions.

"He saw me say that, and both my birds, and from my lips to God's ears, I swear to God, that man said, ‘[F--k] you, [bitch],’ and walked back into the tunnel," Hugdeez added, while noting that within an instant, a stadium worker lectured him on his behavior only to then be slapped with a code of conduct ticket by a higher-ranking stadium official.

The guy, Hugdeez claims, told him to "sign this and enjoy the game and don't make me come back down here."

Geno Smith appeared to flip off fans after the Raiders lost to the Browns

But, wait, there's more. Outside of the Hugdeez alleged incident is the video of Smith appearing to flip off fans as he leaves the field after Sunday's game.

We've reached out to the Raiders for a comment on the halftime incident. So far, they've yet to respond.