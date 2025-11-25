Raiders Fans Trade Blows In Fight During Embarrassing Loss: WATCH

Some Raiders fans got sporty in the stands during the team's loss to the Cleveland Browns

Some Raiders fans were caught on video getting sporty in the stands during the team's Sunday loss to Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders shocked a lot of people when he led the Browns to a 24-10 victory over Pete Carroll's squad in his first career start.

There's been a lot of chatter and discussions about his performance, but the real show might have been in the stands.

Enter another group of fans deciding to buy NFL tickets and then fight.

Raiders fans trade blows during loss to the Browns.

The popular Las Vegas focused X account @LasVegasLocally shared a video Sunday of some Raiders fans scrapping, and one dude landed what appeared to be a clean shot on a guy's jaw/head.

Eventually, police had to rush in and regain control of the situation. TMZ reported it's not known what was the catalyst for the altercation, but is there ever really one when it comes to sports fans brawling?

You can check out the wild footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I had to watch the video a few times at a slower speed to see if the man connected on the jaw or not. I'm going full Zapruder film on this one. It appears he definitely made contact. No question about that. The strike landed.

It's really hard to tell whether he punched him in the jaw or the head. Neither is a good option. As someone who has suffered multiple head injuries, including a recent one (an embarrassing story for another time), getting your bell rung is never fun.

Having said that, I'm actually a bit surprised this didn't get worse. Aren't Raiders fans supposed to be the wildest and edgiest fans in the entire NFL? Aren't they basically an organized biker gang?

Have they lost their edge? Back when the Raiders were in Oakland, this fight probably would have turned into a 20+ person brawl.

Let's make smarter choices, folks. It's not worth spending money on an NFL ticket and then ending up in handcuffs. Great for content? Sure. Great for your life? Absolutely not. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.