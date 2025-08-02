Radioactive Wasp Nest Discovered At Abandoned Nuke Site, Superheroes Apply Within

If we don't get any wasp-themed superheroes out of this, I will be severely disappointed.

No, you're not reading the spec script for a crappy, low-budget superhero movie.

Apparently, a radioactive wasp nest was discovered by officials at a former nuclear bomb site in South Carolina.

According to a Fox News article, the nest was discovered during a routine radiation level check at the Savannah River Nuclear Site near Aiken, SC.

The nest reportedly had a radiation level that was ten times the level that is permitted by federal regulations.

I know I made the joke about superheroes above, but this is definitely how a mutant wasp-man gets created, right?

I can see it now: one of the workers doesn't follow the federal safety guidelines provided, gets stung by a radioactive wasp, and then, next thing you know, the criminals of rural South Carolina are trembling in fear as the Atomic Yellow Jacket cleans up the streets of the American South.

Looks like I wasn't the only one with delusions of superhero grandeur, either.

You see? This is what happens when an entire generation is raised on nothing but comic book movies.

I weep for the future of our country.

Unfortunately for everyone hoping to become the next artificially enhanced vigilante crime fighter, no wasps were found at the site.

The nest was sprayed to kill any potential bugs and then bagged as radioactive waste.

Although that does beg the question: Did the wasps die as a result of the radiation?

Or did they become irradiated and then escape?

If it happens to be the latter, we could be looking at a whole legion of South Carolina natives potentially being stung and starting their own "Marvel Superfriends Squad."

Maybe if we do end up getting superheroes out of this ordeal, the clean energy soy boys that are so obsessed with comic books will be open to nuclear energy as an alternative to wind and solar.

You get to live out your nerdy, neckbearded fantasies, and we get a viable energy source that doesn't involve covering the entire Midwest in solar panels and wind turbines.

Sounds like a fair trade to me!