Rachel Stuhlmann Pivots Back To Tennis After Her Pro Pickleball Debut, Greg The Leg Memes & Fire Ralphie!

What if the Internet never existed?

- Chad R. gets us rolling with a question that will force you to use your brain this morning:

Do you think the world would be a better place if the internet never existed?

Honestly, I can see both sides of this argument.

Kinsey:

I like to think the world is a better place with more information at our fingertips. Sure, there are horrible side effects from the Internet being introduced to society. But, there was also a time in my life when I would drive from Dayton to Toledo where I had like four radio stations to choose from. Now I can turn on my phone, plug it into my car entertainment system and stream college football games to pass the time thanks to the Internet. I guess this also depends on how you define the world being a better place. Were concerts better before the Internet and phones streaming concerts to Instagram Story? Yes. Was it better years ago when you had to read an encyclopedia to learn about remote places around the world? I prefer dialing up Google Earth and zooming into some island out in the middle of the Pacific and wondering what life is like there. Then, I'll see if Google Maps has a streetview of the place. I prefer exploring via the Internet compared to an encyclopedia. I can consume an insane amount of information fast compared to pulling Encyclopedia Brittanicas off a shelf. Thank god the Internet exists or I might've spent 50 years at a newspaper. No thanks. This has worked out quite well for my career.

What do you guys think? Would the world be a better place if the Internet never existed?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Rat poison gambling rules

- Matt from Charlotte writes:

Dear Screencaps-



Since Mr Saban brought to our attention the role of rat poison on college football outcomes, I’ve been trying to apply "rat poison principles" to the gambling markets.



Here are three theories… do you agree? Are there additional rules or corollaries?



1. Too much media hype hurts good teams. (This is what Nick Saban was always protecting against)



2. Good teams will likely rebound after their rat poison is snatched away.



3. When historically bad teams get a little bit of rat poison, they may temporarily play better, since finally someone believes in them.



Plenty of obvious exceptions to these rules. What do you think? What would you add or remove?

Kinsey:

Too much NIL money hurts college football teams that are supposed to be good. The smart college players have negotiated guaranteed NIL deals. If you're a USC player right now who might have an NFL career, you're making business decisions right now with your team 3-3. I would be fading USC down the stretch. I believe in No. 2. We're going to see if Ohio State is good or bloated on NIL deals to the point where they're thinking more about business and not on the greater good of the Ohio State program. And No. 3 could be what we're seeing with Vandy, who is 4-2 with a firecracker QB who has all the hunger in the world right now. Let's say Pavia gets through Ball State this weekend, then he'll have winable games against Auburn and South Carolina to get Vandy into a bowl game. The program hasn't played in a bowl since 2018 and hasn't had a winning record in over a decade. Keep an eye on November 30. Tennessee goes to Vanderbilt. If the Vols are out of the college football playoffs, you could see that as a positive rat poison game for Diego Pavia. Just a heads up.

Another member of Screencaps will be sending his son to West Point

I'm going to keep this one anonymous just because this was more of a personal email, but I think it is important to show that this community is helping one another and that others should use the readers of this column as a resource.

- Anonynous, who is a longtime emailer, writes:

My son [named redacted] officially received his nomination from our Congressman on Friday. That combined with his LOA means that he’s now officially in! He’s beyond excited and we are beyond proud. Senior night for the football team is 10/25, and I’ll be wearing my Army sweatshirt and probably crying like a baby.

Thanks for all that you have done and the advice you’ve offered.

High school reunion weight loss and Bud Light's disappearance from Illinois Costco

- Mike N . reports from Naperville, IL

We had our 35-year high school reunion last Saturday. It was really fun. About 125 of 625 were there plus some spouses. I was shocked at the weight loss of 20+ people. Even people that were overweight in school looked fantastic. Ozempic is REAL. The $72B diet industry is about to be one drug.

Keep up the great work!

Man Caves®

While I'm interested in Screencaps Man Caves®, I'm more interested in hearing about the peripheries. I'm curious what technology you're using to make your man cave experience better or items you've bought to make the experience better like the ice makers.

And decorations. What did you purchase for your walls that you're super proud of?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Wife demands more bathroom sinks

- Millennial Dalton D. from South of Crater Lake writes:

Mama has been demanding double sinks in the 2 bathrooms for years (first world problems). I've been pushing back on it, but I'm starting to see that with three daughters (5, 7, 9), it is going to get interesting…..Every few months I'm shown pictures of the Home Depot vanity special, and I've been telling her we could buy an old Jeep Cherokee for what they want for those things.



I tagged along on the Costco run a few weeks ago, which is rare, because I get in trouble for saying each item that goes into the cart is unnecessary, and am usually sent to take the kids for hot dogs and pizza while she stocks us up for WWIII/zombie apocalypse.

Randomly, we find a Kohler double vanity that is actually reasonably priced (Costco delivers again). Basically, 2 for 1 compared to Home Depot. I bless the purchase for a later date after we "take measurements", which is just a way to delay this a few more years until the girls are so scary that I do the job to save my sanity.



A week ago, I'm watching four college games at once with Tennessee driving on Arkansas, Huskies holding off Michigan and the Beavs pulling out an overtime win over our blue blood, PAC 12 rival Colorado State, and apparently I agreed to let her take my truck to town for something….(she probably said exactly what she was doing but all I could think was "Did Nico really just run out of bounds to end the game?").



Now I've got two of these monsters marinating in my shop. The boy and I unloaded them with the tractor because they are 6’ long and 250lbs. It's hunting season, I'm coaching the boy’s football team, and there's football on TV 7 days a week (hell ya MACtion) so now's not the time to demo the bathrooms. However, mama is giving me the, "So are we going to install both this weekend?" and glaring at me like there's one right answer.

She's starting to threaten to "do it herself" which is a kick to the manhood if you were raised right and she's the daughter of a contractor so she's not bluffing.



I don't pay people to do things I can do myself, so any tips from Screencaps nation would be appreciated.



….and to be clear, mama is smokin-hot,, a great mother and wife, who has put up with me since we were 15 so she deserves this upgrade…but in December after I get back from Elk camp.

Kinsey:

I swear this sounds like Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green emailing me.

Millennial Dalton is swamped with coaching duties, hunting season and he wants to watch football. It's a tale as old as time.

Meanwhile, I have a hunch that Mrs. D. is starting to think about hunkering down for winter. She's thinking about the holidays and how nice it would be for those bathrooms to be done before the holidays and things will be perfect heading into the New Year.

My suggestion for Dalton D. is to hire out at least one job for those bathroom remodels and schedule the contractor for January. This will show Mrs. D. that you're serious about the project, but that the contractor isn't available until January which will buy you time for hunting and watching football.

I'd be aiming for contractor work on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Get your ducks in a row, settle her nerves for the future and save yourself the pain of losing out on football season. Yes, you'll have to sacrifice a few dollars to the contractor to do some random lighting job, but this is a win-win for you.

Trust me.

I know you're a ‘I’ll do it myself guy' but in this case you need to create a winning plan. How would Bill Belichick handle this situation?

Travel Ball Hardo blasts more doves

- Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston is at it again:

More dove poppers soon.

Big Boy still going strong

- Mark P. writes:

Big Boy in Bismarck ND. Opened in 1954 and still going strong.



#########################

That's it for this Tuesday morning. The sun is out. Fall is here. We're going to get a hard frost/soft freeze and then be back up to 75 and sunny for this upcoming Sunday. Let's get those projects done so we get to enjoy the weekend.

Have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :