Rachel Stuhlmann Kicks Off St. Patrick's Day Weekend With Content, Duke Tanks On Polymarket & Piles Of Meat!

The rec ball juices are flowing as America decides if it's ready to make rec ball great again or keep dumping its money down the drain to Hampton Inn & overpriced Mexican joints in random cities across America as moms and dads get plastered after their kids' team went 1-2 on Saturday at the ball diamond

Last night was the coaches' meeting for our local rec league. According to the commissioner, the head count is up this year, but it's a growing community, so that is to be expected. The true sign of health, in my mind, is the number of teams per division. The 9 & 10-year-old division is up to six teams, the most in that division since I've been around the league.

The 11 & 12 will be five house teams and two teams we're absorbing from a defunct suburban league. Five house teams at this level is also the most since I've been around.

Is it a sign that parents are financially tapped out and ready to Make Rec Ball Great Again?

No.

I'm still hearing of multiple travel teams pulling 12-year-olds from Perrysburg.

American travel ball teams were smart and got their money back in the fall. Parents will now feel the financial stress throughout the summer before deciding if they're ready for more of the same in 2026. Keep your eyes on the Summer of '26.

Also be on high alert this summer for substantial Facebook begging. The pinch is about to be on for families who cannot tell little Braxton he'll have to go play baseball with the kids with big hearts who can barely catch.

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston, who has more hotel rewards points than a hooker at a Motel 6, asks:

Did you do a draft for your rec ball roster? Or does the league somehow assign it? You didn’t say draft in your post so I’m curious how that’s done at your league.

Kinsey:

We're assigned teams.

— TBHCBiH responds:

Wow. I’ve never heard of that! I could ask sooo many questions. But I won’t. Around here the rec leagues have try outs (which I guess was scary to some as it’s now been renamed the "skills assessment"). And then draft.

Kinsey:

Why not?

The league has held tryouts for years to gauge talent levels. This year, due to issues with getting a school gym to hold the tryouts, the league used years of experience as their barometer for creating the teams.

Would I prefer a draft so I could avoid boys that have authority issues, yes, but so far, I have not had those boys placed on my team, so we're all good.

— Chief Screencaps Economics Analyst Jared P. writes:

I coach rec baseball as well and look forward to it each time. It's enjoyable coaching your own children and helping people learn the game. I tell the kids that all I ask is for a good attitude and good effort. If you give that, you will improve, even if the wins don't come. I always get the "B" team, so admittedly that can be frustrating, but it's character building.

I encourage everyone to get involved in their own area if they can. Keep up the good work. Blessings.

Kids and catching a ball

— Tom in Clarksville shares an update on how his 9-year-old son is doing as he works through his fear of catching a baseball:

Your response and the responses from the community you created are much appreciated. I also appreciate you not leading your list with me being the issue in the number one slot. That thought had crossed my mind as there have been a few ground balls that have run up his mitt and arm and into his face.

We have started with the tennis ball, and we have the bounce back net set up.

I also took a chance on his mitt being part of the problem, it was a new mitt and very stiff, we have spent a bunch of time trying to break it down. I went to Play it Again Sports (not sponsored) and found a really good broken in mitt that was easier for him to squeeze the ball.

Little by little each night this week, we are starting to see a little confidence build. Again, thank you to you and your community for being willing to take time and help.

Kinsey:

Love to hear it, Tom. Positive energy. Repetition. Love to hear you found a solution with the mitt. That's huge. It sounds like your son is on the way to a skill that will serve him well in life. I'll be back in the dome Sunday morning with Screencaps Jr. and Screencaps the III doing the same. Catch the ball. Throw the ball. Over and over and over.

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY wants in on this topic that just keeps rolling along:

During my time growing into the baseball player I became there was a lot of self-learning on hand/eye coordination. Laid on the floor, on my back, and tossed the ball up (tennis ball works best - but can be a sock ball or nerf ball, eventually a harder ball) and caught it on its way down. Toss up with throwing hand catch with other hand. Hours of this. Then move onto tossing ball (again, tennis ball worked best) onto the roof of our house and caught it as it fell off. Ball would always come down randomly so wasn't a predicted catch. Then short distance tossing ball against wall and catching it. It's all about hand/eye hand/eye. Faster then slower. Repetition is key. Hours and hours of this. If ball came towards face, instincts made you move head out of way or putting hand up catching ball quickly.

Screencapper, who drives for DoorDash, shares some of his wild stories from 6 weeks on the job

— Anonymous (but he's a longtime reader) tells me:

Due to some recent struggles at my regular job, I have been driving Door Dash during the day and nights for 6 days a week. Didn’t know if there are other screencappers that might have similar stories. These are some of the stories that I have from driving for the last 6 weeks.

I have delivered to so many potheads, that I have lost count on how many. The smell is so strong at the door and at anytime of the day, morning, afternoon, and evening. This is not legal in our state.

Have delivered a packet of Pall Mall cigarettes with a Kit Kat, that was a half-mile away from the store I picked it up at to a lady in a wheelchair. They had to show me their ID and have me scan it.

I have had to go to Dollar General in the morning to purchase a morning-after pill for someone in an apartment complex, with the neighbors fighting next door.

Have delivered a pregnancy test from the same Dollar General Store and then for the same person picked up Chinese food on the same order to deliver to a hospital employee.

Just recently had a female flirt with me and when I said something nice back, she then propositioned me for a sexual favor for only $90.00! What a deal!! Didn’t even know this type of individual was around and hitting on their delivery drivers.

Our local high school has around 2,000 students has hundreds of Door Dash orders that cost around $20.00 with fees and food. Not sure how that is sustainable. One of the trends I have seen, is that people aren’t going out to eat as often at places like Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Burger King, and McDonald’s, but they are still eating the food just having it delivered. Crazy to see all of these restaurants basically empty except for Door Dashers or carry out.

Have had countless guys answering the door in their underwear and gaming headsets on. Mostly delivering to apartments and mobile home parks. Just curious who all using these food delivery services for themselves as well?

Keep up the great work!

Kinsey:

Who else is driving for DoorDash? I want more of these stories from what you're seeing across the United States. Are women hitting on you when you show up with their food? Are high school kids ordering DoorDash at an alarming rate?

You can stay anonymous. The emailer who sent this in today has sent me dozens and dozens of emails. I'm not going to out you for picking up some hours.

Fire away.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

First-time cruiser is looking for general advice from those of you who are cruise veterans

— Reed in Minnetonka, MN says:

Taking the family on a cruise this year for "spring break" in a few weeks. Our first cruise. Always been hesitant, giving it a shot. Not cheap. You had written previous regarding how expensive family travel has become. Everywhere we looked was $1000 airfare and $900/night hotel (two boys – 8 and 17, thus need a bit of room).

We landed on a cruise to provide options for the boys’ entertainment, food, drinks (premium drink packages secured!) and a few different ports (one excursion) vs. them sitting around a pool at a resort for a week. Great for us, gets long for them. Did my research in choosing Royal Caribbean, caters to families, out of Galveston, down to Honduras and up the Mexico coast – 7 nights. RC is a bit more expensive ship line, but at this point I guess budget is out the window and we want a nice experience for our investment.

Looking to Screencaps community for any advice. I get the stories around viruses and all the things. Let’s pretend this specific cruise won’t deal with that (please Lord). Any positive advice out there to make the most of our experience, investment, goals of making memories?

Kinsey:

I'm sitting out this topic. The only cruise I've been on was a Catalina Wine Mixer cruise ship over to Catalina Island for a Bud Light Whatever USA event before Bud Light turned trans.

Help out Reed!

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Here we go again with Toledo facing Akron in the MAC semifinals and I'm sure you guys want gambling advice

Those of you who took my advice 10 days ago cashed in nicely on Akron's win in Toledo. That was a 9-point win.

Tonight, in Cleveland, Akron is an 8.5-point favorite in the rematch.

On Thursday, Toledo went to overtime to beat Ohio U. Meanwhile, Akron blew out Bowling Green and preserved its legs. Toledo's defense is terrible (2nd worst scoring defense in the league) and Akron has the league's top-scoring offense.

I'm not saying throw all your winnings on Akron, but you might want to sprinkle some on the Zips on a Friday night with a trip to the finals on the line. I just don't see Toledo having the legs to get up and down with Akron. Tip is at 5 ET.

Multiple topics

— Wyn writes:

Following up on some Screencaps topics from this week—appreciate all the usual great content and the community contributions.

Congrats to everyone who got to enjoy warmer weather. Here in Colorado, at least during winter, if it’s over 45° and sunny, you bet your a$$ people are out in short sleeves and shorts. One of the perks of being at a higher elevation — closer to the sun.

Confidence in catching a ball: Props to Keith B. for the dryer ball tip. I’ve done the same with my daughter, and now she’s got an accurate rocket arm. Not afraid to catch and will even dive around. Since the ball is soft, no worries about drywall holes or broken windows—huge win.

Bees: Jim M.’s bee story was solid. Beekeepers have taken some heat in Screencaps before, so it was good to see that one land well. Eight stings? Those are rookie numbers (though still no fun). The human body can absorb about 11 stings per pound of weight. I once took 17 straight to the hands trying to move a swarm back into their hive boxes—lesson learned.

Bonsai: Also appreciated Jim bringing up bonsai. He’s not wrong about the prices—if anything, he might be understating them. It’s a peaceful but expensive hobby. If anyone’s interested, there’s a great IG account (#NotSponsored) called @davideasterbrookbonsai. This guy is the most passionate bonsai teacher out there—worth checking out.

Piercings: I’m out on piercings outside of ears —nose rings might be the worst. That said, since Vanna’s new tattoo brought the topic back around, I’ll say I’m all for women with a couple of well-placed tattoos. No sleeves or full-color ink, but small, meaningful art. I’m a sucker for that (Carol Breslin from Wednesday’s SCs—perfect example).

World’s Most Perfect Woman: As the self-appointed Chief IG Model Contributor to Screencaps, America’s Best Daily Column, as named by the readers™—Janaina isn’t even close. Ironically, the models that followed in SCs—Veronica Bielik, Renee Herbert, Elisha H.—all rank higher in my book.

Appreciate the daily entertainment and community. Coming up on 15 years of reading your material—time flies.

Great, now readers are tagging me in bonsai content which means it's just a matter of time before this content invades Mrs. Screencaps' algorithm. I might not recover from this financially.

One thing I realized this morning watching this guy's videos is that we've all been pronouncing bonsai wrong.

He's pronouncing it bone-sigh.

The preseason is officially on for TNML members across the South

— Jacob reports:

Weeds are growing here in South Louisiana. Had our first preseason scrimmage yesterday.

More Spring Training reports. Jay is in Florida:

I wasn't expecting to post the Jackson Five this morning, but that's why you read Screencaps…you just never know what's going to pop up

— Tim T. tells me:

Actually the second time I saw the Jacksons. The first was in 1970. I was selling Coke’s in the Jacksonville Coliseum.

— Bill C. on ticket stubs:

Seeing Gary C’s ticket stubs this morning on SC made me think of these works of art I came across last year cleaning out my in laws house. I miss the days of actual ticket stubs with the images they portrayed.

You are exactly right Joe, the creativity they displayed was unique and a reflection of those times.

Game programs from back in the day were also another source of vintage art work that sadly has been replaced by the internet. Unfortunately, future generations will never be able to appreciate these. I hope (and believe) that the Masters never goes digital with their tickets/badges. If they do, then I will know the apocalypse is upon us.

