Rachel Bush Brings Bikini Sunshine Vibes To The Make America Healthy Again Movement

Rachel Bush fired up her Instagram account on Wednesday and had some purpose behind the bikini "Sunshine vibes" carousel she posted. It had been two weeks since she posted anything so she wanted to make it count.

The NFL veteran who has gone full MAGA with her fellow Miami Dolphins WAGs wasn’t simply showing off her December tan. However, that is an added benefit from her husband, Jordan Poyer's move south after several seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Miami year-round more than a decade into her career was a smart move. There's no need to spend the football season out of the sunshine anymore. It hasn’t worked out on the field for the Dolphins, who are 5-7 on the season, but Bush's recent work proves it was the right move.

There aren’t any December tans up in Buffalo. But hey, as I said, this wasn't only to show off her tan. She was also throwing her support behind the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Bush mixed in some elite bikini work with a couple of shots in a MAHA hat.

Rachel Bush supports the Make America Healthy Again movement

With president-elect Donald Trump joining forces with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. during the election and the former selecting the latter to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it makes sense that Bush would be all in on Make America Healthy Again.

She's done all she can to assist the Dolphins this season. Where they end up at the end of the regular season is squarely on them. There's not much else she can do for the team.

Where Rachel Bush can help out is by leading by example for the MAHA movement. Let's get the garbage out of the food. It's past time to clean all that up.

I wouldn’t mind seeing Trump and RFK Jr bringing her in for a few meetings. Brainstorm some Make America Healthy Again ideas, then have her do her thing on social media. Let's get this done the right way.