Hollywood Legend Reportedly Scores Absurd Payday For Sequel To Hit Film

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" came out in 2019, and was a monster hit.

Quentin Tarantino reportedly is about to be a lot richer.

Tarantino is one of the most powerful filmmakers in Hollywood. There are often long gaps between his films, and when he shoots, he scores.

His projects take years, but never disappoint. One of his best films is "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The 2019 film starred Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, and offered an alternate history to the Charles Manson attacks. It was an incredible piece of cinema.

Quentin Tarantino reportedly scores massive payday.

Tarantino is making a sequel to the 2019 hit titled "The Adventures of Cliff Booth" (the character played by Pitt), and he will be paid handsomely for his efforts.

The InSneider reported (via WorldofReel.com) that Netflix is paying Tarantino a staggering $20 million for the script.

DiCaprio reportedly was offered $3 million to appear in a small minor cameo role in the sequel. There's no word on Pitt's compensation, but I'd imagine it's also sky-high if DiCaprio is getting $3 million for a cameo.

Those are outrageous numbers across the board.

In case you didn't know how deep Netflix's pockets are, this should sum it up well. Paying a guy $20 million to write a script is unreal.

There probably aren't many humans on the planet that could command that kind of money, but Tarantino is in a league of his own when it comes to making movies.

Everything he touches turns to gold, and Netflix is clearly banking on "The Adventures of Cliff Booth" being a serious hit.

That probably seems to be a very safe bet to make.

There's no set release date for "The Adventures of Cliff Booth." It will likely be a couple of years, but the wait will be worth it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.