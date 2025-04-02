Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood' Sequel Reportedly On The Way Without Him Directing

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood is the legendary director's penultimate film if it sticks to his self-imposed limit of ten movies, but a new report suggests that a character from the film will be getting his own sequel.

One that won't be directed by Quentin Tarantino himself.

According to The Playlist, Netflix is working on a sequel to the 2019 movie that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt that will focus on Pitt's character, stuntman Cliff Booth.

However, while Tarantino wrote the screenplay — and, man, can that dude write — Pitt's frequent collaborator David Fincher will direct.

Pitt and Fincher worked together on a bunch of projects, like Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.

It's a bit of a surprise since Tarantino almost always directs his own scripts (although he did co-write True Romance with Roger Avery, and that was directed by the late Tony Scott), but I think this is going to be very cool.

Tarantino likes to dig into his characters. In the novelization of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, he came up with a career's worth of made-up — yet completely believable in the context of the story — credits for Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton.

He did the same with Booth's career before he began serving as Dalton's stunt double.

So whatever Tarantino has planned is going to be interesting. I mean, the man doesn't write duds. As we just discussed, he puts a lot of thought into his characters, including their lives off-screen, and when you couple that with some of the best dialogue writing out there.

What will be interesting will be seeing someone else direct a Tarantino script at this point in his career when he has developed a unique style.

It's being reported that the film will have a budget in the neighborhood of $200 million and production is being fast-tracked to start this summer.