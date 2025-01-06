Proud 'Stupid Woke' Jon Cryer Tells Bill Maher Kamala Lost Election Because 'Americans Hate Black Women'

Jon Cryer, best known for playing the notorious mooch Alan Harper in Two and a Half Men, warned Bill Maher at the start of his podcast that he is "stupid woke." He wasn't lying.

According to Cryer, Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump because, put simply, "Americans hate black women." Oh, and trans people.

Watch the exchange below:

Not quite

According to the Democratic firm Blueprint, swing voters supported Trump over Harris for two main reasons: inflation and immigration. The third reason was their belief that she prioritized "culture war issues more than helping the middle class."

And get this, swing voters felt the same way about Joe Biden, a straight white man.

Kamala Harris didn't lose the election because she is a black woman. She lost the election because Americans are sick of the price of milk and our government allowing anyone with legs to walk into our country, unapproved and illegally.

Harris had no plans to address either issue.

She might have come from the middle class, or at least that's what she incessantly stated during the campaign trail, but she had no plans to help the middle class.

Americans don't hate black women. In fact, no two people in America are more protected and praised than Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama. Beyoncé isn't far behind.

Americans don't hate trans people, either. They hate creepy politicians who want to enable minors to undergo sex change surgeries without parental consent and women walking into women's bathrooms with people who are not actually women.

There's a difference.

Republicans did spend millions of dollars on ads addressing transgenderism. We wrote about that in November. However, the ads focused specifically on trans athletes. And for good reasons. National polling by Scott Rasmussen found that 72% of registered voters oppose transgender-identifying males competing in women’s sports.

Who could have guessed?

Jon Cryer epitomizes "I live in a Hollywood bubble and use Bluesky." He is disconnected from reality. People like him, the self-proclaimed "stupid wokes," are why the Democratic Party is losing.

As we explained in a post-election column in November, the actual culture war in America is between far-left extremists and normal people.

The Democratic Party chose the side of the far-left extremists. Fortunately, the results of the 2024 election proved there are still far more normal people in America than stupid wokes – like Jon Cryer.