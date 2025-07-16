Proud Husband Dax Shepard Celebrates Wife Kristen Bell's Emmy Nomination By Posting A Naked Picture Of Her

Keep fooling yourself into believing that those in Hollywood are all that different from you if you want. They're not. Their bank accounts and homes are a tad bigger is all.

When you strip that away, and you're left with just the person behind it all, they're pretty much the same as you and me. A spouse has big work-related news, and they're rushing to social media to tell everyone about it and show how proud they are.

Take Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, for example. She received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Joanne in the series, Nobody Wants This. He ran straight to Instagram to congratulate her and celebrate the news.

Dax wrote, "People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s. This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!"

The "may or may not have been a part of her training" was in reference to the picture he posted alongside his congratulatory post. It's of Kristen in what appears to be a naked yoga pose outdoors.

By sharing a picture of Kristen Bell doing naked yoga, Dax Shepard proves they're just like the rest of us

I'll give you the fact that you don’t have a personal trainer and get to spend hours in the gym five days a week. I'm also willing to concede that you're not up on the cutting-edge trends in nutrition that those in Hollywood have access to.

They may have a lotion or two that you don't, but don’t for a second try to convince me that your wife isn’t tossing on knee-high socks and doing yoga in your backyard without any other clothing on. I'm not buying that.

We all know the sun is good for you as is, staying stretched out and limber. I'm also, not for a single second, going to believe you're not firing off a naked picture of your wife on social media to congratulate her on that employee of the month award she took home.

Try to keep in mind the fact that the "Hollywood elite" are actually closer to us than any of them want to admit the next time your wife heads for her sock drawer on a sunny day, and you find yourself taking pictures of her while she's doing naked yoga in the backyard.