Project Runway 'No Kings' Protester Shot & Killed By 'No Kings' 'Peacekeepers' & The Left Is Pretty Quiet

Here we are two days after a former Project Runway contestant was shot and killed by a ‘No Kings’ "peacekeeping" team member at a Utah ‘No Kings’ protest & Lefties like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez haven't called for gun control measures.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, who appeared on "Project Runway: Season 17," was just an innocent bystander in the middle of protesting when someone from the ‘No Kings’ "peacekeeping" team fired a handgun three times which were intended for Arturo Gamboa, 24, who allegedly ran towards the crowd with a rifle, according to reports and the "peacekeepers."

Gamboa survived. Ah Loo died and AOC hasn't said a word about any of this.

Oh, and CNN and MSNBC are silent about ‘No Kings’ bringing in their own armed "peacekeepers" instead of allowing cops to do their jobs.

Odd, right?

Gamboa, who was the intended target of the gunshots and doesn't have a criminal record, was booked on a murder charge even though he didn't pull the trigger. So far, there's no evidence that he ran towards the crowd with a rifle.

Why did ‘No Kings’ have an armed peacekeeping team?

Good question.

And based on what the Internet is learning about Gamboa, it doesn't appear he was some MAGA madman who was out to gun down Lefties.

"As the march progressed from the park, the two men apparently on the event’s ‘peacekeeping team’ told officers they saw Gamboa ‘move away from the main crowd to a secluded area behind a wall,’" the Salt Lake City Tribune reported based off of the probable cause statement from police.

"They thought this was ‘suspicious’ and watched him, eventually seeing Gamboa pull an assault-style rifle from his backpack. They called out for Gamboa to drop his rifle, as they pulled their own handguns. Then, officers wrote, Gamboa lifted the rifle into firing position and ran into the crowd," the Tribune continued.

Three shots later from the "peacekeeping" team and an innocent man was dead.

How do we know the Left wants this story to go away? It's currently buried on CNN's homepage under the headline, "Protester shot and killed at ‘No Kings’ rally in Utah."

At MSNBC, it's not on the homepage. The New York Times has gone quiet on this story.

Why the silence, Lefties?