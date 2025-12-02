Pro-Trump Florida Cop Danielly De Andrade Is Back To Influencing On The Internet, Lane's LSU Yoga Girls & MEAT

Yes, I will be at Saturday's IU-Ohio State game

Where's the pregame party at in downtown Indy? Where are we meeting? Who's hosting?

Game tickets have been secured. More on that later. I'm weighing options on hotels.

But I am 100% coming down for my very first B1G Championship and to see Cignetti get humbled. Actually, he's been rather subdued with the NWA act from a year ago after Ohio State thumped him. But, still, Ryan Day's New World Order campaign rolls on and I'm just happy to be along for the ride.

Indiana fans ARE NOT HAPPY with me for taking a shot at the Hoosiers when I declared they don't deserve to be anywhere near the No. 2 ranking

— IUTom fires back:

As a longtime reader (IUTom1983) who thoroughly enjoys 99% of your takes, it pains me to tell you that you are dead wrong regarding IU Football, which currently has the #1 Strength of Record in the latest poll (yes, the category that the mighty SEC demanded be added after IU blew everyone's mind last year)!

What Coach Cignetti has accomplished these past 2 seasons at IU is unprecedented in ANY sport, and is the leading cause of the multiple firings at all of these other Power 4 schools. Do you really think Ryan Day could have accomplished what Coach Cig has at IU?

Do you honestly think that OSU, or any other program wouldn't trade their current coach for Cignetti? Not saying we are going to win Saturday night, but we have earned the right to be there!

As a kid growing up near you in Richmond, IN, I can remember all too well the yearly ass waxing we took from your Buckeyes, save of course, the glorious day in 1987, a 31-10 victory in Columbus which Earle Bruce called "the darkest day in the history of OSU" which resulted in his firing, although the "darkest day" was probably the next year's game in Bloomington, a 41-7 blowout!

I am now 4 years retired and living in the St. Louis suburbs since graduating from IU in 1983. My home town of Richmond is nearly as decrepit as Dayton these days, but man it was fun in the 1970's to drive over to Dayton to attend concerts at Hara Arena and the UD Arena (Aerosmith, Black Sabbath, Yes, etc..) and shop for stereo equipment at the Audio Warehouse, records and "more" at Dingleberries, all while listening to some of the best rock radio of the era on WTUE and WVUD!

Kinsey:

Tom is right, what Cignetti has done is unprecedented, but let's not forget that now that Indiana is openly allowed to buy football players, they're unloading the cash on a roster that has a $2 million quarterback.

I'll say it again: This is a new era and when schools have BIG donors who are willing to buy talent, and a coach to go along with it, they can win games.

I didn't say Cignetti isn't a good coach. I just said with that cupcake out of conference schedule, you can't reward Indiana with the No. 2 ranking. When you do this, you tell these teams to stop playing games of any value in September.

— Wes in Augusta, who golfed with us on The Masters trip in 2024, remembers his northern roots with this take:

Sorry I have to disagree with your assessment of the Big 10 CG.

I told my SEC worshipping golf buddies here in GA that the Natty is Saturday night at 8 pm in Indy. Every other game for the rest of the year is just an exhibition.

How are LSU fans feeling about Lane?

— Steve in Baton Rouge gives us a peek:

Well, there's now a Lane from Baton Rouge too. I'm not an alum of LSU, but I'm married to one. Never drank the purple Kool Aid, and it's worn off on the wife, so neither of us are salivating over the new coach.

Everyone here was happy to get rid of Kelly (I always thought he was a scumbag) so consensus is that this is a move forward. HOWEVA in the small sample of friends and coworkers I've talked with most feel this is a short term relationship. It's surprising how many people believe Lane will dump us for Alabama the minute they get tired of DeBoer. As a group we'll all enjoy the ride and hope we get another title before it sours but it's Lane Kiffin. It's gonna sour.

On happier news, we escaped Thanksgiving without a ton of leftovers so I had a good reason to do some pulled pork on the smoker. You can see where we sampled before the shred. Hope you like!

— Deb from Marco Island, FL checks in:

You think that Lane's daughter will drop Garrett Nussmeier now that Daddy coaches at LSU. Like father like daughter? Nussmeier has not had the season he hoped for this year and I wonder where that leaves him.

Kinsey:

I thought she was with linebacker Whit Weeks.

Remember the woman who bought a Lions jersey for a teen who showed up to a Lions game in a Pistons jersey?

Here's what the Lions did for Heather and her husband on Thanksgiving Day. This is just great stuff from the couple, the Lions and Detroit.

Why isn't Gen Z spending like they should?

— Chris B. took a look at some numbers and he learned:

Hi, Joe — The graph is overlooking something. Prices are up way more than 3.9%, and the "retail sales" number is usually tracked as total spending. In other words, revenues are up, but it could easily be based on less "stuff" being sold. Also, the Journal had a piece today about how Gen-Z’s aren’t spending anywhere near expectations:

https://www.wsj.com/economy/consumers/gen-z-shoppers-arent-spending-like-retailers-need-them-to-5ef2457b?mod=lead_feature_below_a_pos2

Might be something, might not — ’26 could be an interesting year for retailers.

Speaking of money, did you guys hear Odell Beckham Jr. talk about the struggles of living life after signing a 5-year, $100M contract?

Odell should've gone to the Rob Gronkowski School of Finance. For years, and he probably still does it, Gronk was noted for his ingenuity in how he would live off of his endorsement deals and wear t-shirts brands would give him.

"Technically, it’s true," Gronkowski said during a podcast earlier this year. "(Agent) Drew Rosenhaus actually gave me a $50,000 up front, like marketing budget at the beginning, and you got to pay them back over the time, the first fifty grand you made."

"So, I actually took that fifty grand. I bought me a car, you know, I paid for my spot up in New England actually with it, and then as I was getting a couple of deals, I paid them off," he added. "But just overall, you know, I actually – I’m very frugal."

Now, you might think Gronk is a moron, but like those multi-millionaire farmers at McDonald's in small-town America, he was smart with his money. Take notes, Odell.

"I didn’t know how long the NFL was gonna last. I was a second-round pick, so it was like a four-year, $4,000,000 deal, and I was like, if I played this contract out, I’ll be set for life," Gronk explained. "I got $2,000,000 in my bank, I can make a hundred and two hundred thousand dollars of interest."

"I was like, if I only played three (or) four years, I’m good. And I wanted that situation for me too, that I could be good as well. Like, hey, if I don’t ball, if I’m not the player that I think I could be, whatever, I’m still set for life, because $2,000,000 in the bank is set for life to me at that time."

"So I just always wanted to save it, and I just used my money that I was getting off the field to just spend it on whatever I needed to spend it on," Gronkowski added. "It just kept continuing, and to this day, technically, I have not spent any of my NFL money."

Odell chose his path and lifestyle.

Wasn't I just writing that we're on the verge of $1,000 electric bills?

Turns out we're not that far off and people are getting behind on those monster bills that are only going to get worse. I'm torn, though, because I do laugh at the SoraAI videos on TikTok, especially when it's people going nuts at buffets because they're being cut off.

The Abraham Lincoln monument in Wyoming

— The Ts are on the move and this time they're heading across the West to Wyoming where they ran into Abe. Mike T. writes:

The Lincoln Monument in Wyoming exists primarily to commemorate the Lincoln Highway, not Abraham Lincoln directly. It was built to mark the highest point on the original transcontinental highway, which was named in his honor, and was dedicated in 1959 for his 150th birthday. The massive bronze head was later moved to a rest stop near the new Interstate 80, which also follows a portion of the old highway route

####################

And that is it this morning. It's cold, the snow is starting to pile up and at this rate it's going to be a very, very long winter. We have a solid 4 inches of snow on the ground and rising.

Let's go get after it.

